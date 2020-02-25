Interestingly, we have a bunch of round numbers in this week’s stat section. For someone who is not all that good at math, that’s exciting.
» The Cavaliers have scored exactly 1,500 points on the season. That’s not overly impressive, but it is a nice round number. Despite averaging fewer than 60 points per game on the season, the Cavaliers have eclipsed the 60-point threshold in five of their past eight games. The offense is coming around.
» Tomas Woldetensae made his 50th 3-pointer of the season against Pitt, joining Malcom Brogdon, Kyle Guy, Devon Hall, Ty Jerome and London Perrantes as UVa players to accomplish that feat in the past five seasons.
» Virginia has 890 rebounds on the season, and its rebounding efforts are led by Braxton Key. The senior averages 7.2 rebounds per game to go with his 10 points per contest. While often unheralded, Key adds important rebounding and scoring to the Cavaliers.
» Tony Bennett’s team improved to 3-5 when committing at least 15 turnovers in its win over Pitt. Virginia turned the ball over 16 times but still won. In games when the Cavaliers commit fewer than 15 giveaways, they’re 16-2.
» After a slow shooting start, four UVa players (Kihei Clark, Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff and Woldetensae) are shooting at least 34.9% from 3-point range on at least 40 attempts.
