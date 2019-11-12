Offensively, the Cavaliers’ stats look ugly through the first two games of the year. Defensively, Virginia is rolling. Let’s take a closer look at Virginia’s top statistics from the first two games of the season.
» Virginia held Syracuse to its fewest points since a 1945 game against Sampson Navy.
» Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff and Braxton Key have outscored Virginia’s opponents 74-68.
» Despite poor 3-point shooting from the team, Diakite, Huff and Key have combined to shoot 34-of-56 (60.7%) from the field.
» Virginia has as many games (two) shooting under 20% from the 3-point line as it did all of last season. The Cavaliers are 4-of-25 from 3-point range in each game this season
» Virginia has shot under 20% from the 3-point line 17 times since the start of the 2014-15 season. The Cavaliers are still 11-6 in those games despite the poor shooting
» Kihei Clark’s 13 assists match the total number of assists from Virginia opponents
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.