20191110_cdp_sports_uvabasketball-14.jpg

Virginia forward Jay Huff (30) goes for a rebounds against James Madison on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena.

 ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS

Offensively, the Cavaliers’ stats look ugly through the first two games of the year. Defensively, Virginia is rolling. Let’s take a closer look at Virginia’s top statistics from the first two games of the season.

» Virginia held Syracuse to its fewest points since a 1945 game against Sampson Navy.

» Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff and Braxton Key have outscored Virginia’s opponents 74-68.

» Despite poor 3-point shooting from the team, Diakite, Huff and Key have combined to shoot 34-of-56 (60.7%) from the field.

» Virginia has as many games (two) shooting under 20% from the 3-point line as it did all of last season. The Cavaliers are 4-of-25 from 3-point range in each game this season

» Virginia has shot under 20% from the 3-point line 17 times since the start of the 2014-15 season. The Cavaliers are still 11-6 in those games despite the poor shooting

» Kihei Clark’s 13 assists match the total number of assists from Virginia opponents

