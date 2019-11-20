Virginia Vermont

Virginia guard Kihei Clark (right) battles for the loose ball with Vermont center Daniel Giddens during the first half of Tuesday's game in Charlottesville.

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS

With a defense like Virginia’s, it’s easy to find eye-pooping numbers through the team’s first four games of the season.

» Teams are shooting just 28.2% against the Cavaliers, and they’re averaging only 41.3 points per game.

» Virginia is outrebounding its opponents by 10 rebounds per game, and four Virginia players average at least five rebounds per game.

» Mamadi Diakite is 5-for-8 on 3-point shots, and he’s already made as many 3-pointers in four games this season as he did in 38 games last year. He went 3-for-3 against Vermont to join Malcolm Brogdon, Justin Anderson, De’Andre Hunter, London Perrantes and Joe Harris as UVa players to go at least 3-for-3 on shots from beyond the arc in a game at JPJ Arena.

» UVa opponents have turned the ball over 55 times through four games and only made 61 field goals. Prior to the Vermont game, opponents had more turnovers than made baskets.

» Vermont’s Anthony Lamb is the first player to score 30 points against Virginia since Purdue’s Carsen Edwards in last year’s NCAA Tournament.

