With a defense like Virginia’s, it’s easy to find eye-pooping numbers through the team’s first four games of the season.
» Teams are shooting just 28.2% against the Cavaliers, and they’re averaging only 41.3 points per game.
» Virginia is outrebounding its opponents by 10 rebounds per game, and four Virginia players average at least five rebounds per game.
» Mamadi Diakite is 5-for-8 on 3-point shots, and he’s already made as many 3-pointers in four games this season as he did in 38 games last year. He went 3-for-3 against Vermont to join Malcolm Brogdon, Justin Anderson, De’Andre Hunter, London Perrantes and Joe Harris as UVa players to go at least 3-for-3 on shots from beyond the arc in a game at JPJ Arena.
» UVa opponents have turned the ball over 55 times through four games and only made 61 field goals. Prior to the Vermont game, opponents had more turnovers than made baskets.
» Vermont’s Anthony Lamb is the first player to score 30 points against Virginia since Purdue’s Carsen Edwards in last year’s NCAA Tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.