» Mamadi Diakite’s blocked shot against UNC moved him into a tie for second in UVa history for most blocked shots. Chris Alexander and Diakite have 148 blocks. Diakite needs one block to pass Alexander … and 315 blocks to pass Ralph Sampson.
» Virginia’s game notes say the Cavaliers have either reached or exceeded their ACC preseason expectations in 10 of the last 11 years. The Cavaliers were picked to finish fourth this season, and despite poor shooting for much of the shooting, hold sole possession of fourth place in the ACC.
» UVa shot above 40% from the 3-point line once in its first 19 games. After Saturday’s win at UNC, the Cavaliers have reached 40% 3-point shooting in three of their past five games.
» Tomas Woldetensae has more 3-point makes in the past three games (14) than Kody Stattmann (10), Jay Huff (11), Braxton Key (12) and Casey Morsell (13) have all season.
» In Virginia’s last 10 games, the Cavaliers are 6-4 and have played three overtime games. They’ve scored 583 points in that span. Their opponents have scored 582.
