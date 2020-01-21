» After being undefeated through 15 games when holding teams to fewer than 60 points, the Cavaliers have lost two of their past three games despite holding their opponents to under 60 points in all three.
» The loss to N.C. State marked the eighth time this season the Cavaliers have shot 25% or worse from 3-point range.
» Virginia started the season 4-0 in games decided by single digits. The Cavaliers are 1-4 in single-digit games since that perfect start.
» Jay Huff has been efficient for Virginia, shooting 19-of-30 in his past four games. He’s played at least 20 minutes in each of the past four games, including 41 minutes in the overtime defeat against Syracuse and 34 minutes in the win over Georgia Tech.
» Huff added a career-high 17 points and six blocks in the win over the Yellow Jackets. He’s shown improvement over the course of the past few contests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.