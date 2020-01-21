Wolfpack ends long skid against Virginia, 53-51

Virginia center Jay Huff (30) pulls down a rebound in front of North Carolina State forward D.J. Funderburk (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

 Lee Luther Jr.

» After being undefeated through 15 games when holding teams to fewer than 60 points, the Cavaliers have lost two of their past three games despite holding their opponents to under 60 points in all three.

» The loss to N.C. State marked the eighth time this season the Cavaliers have shot 25% or worse from 3-point range.

» Virginia started the season 4-0 in games decided by single digits. The Cavaliers are 1-4 in single-digit games since that perfect start.

» Jay Huff has been efficient for Virginia, shooting 19-of-30 in his past four games. He’s played at least 20 minutes in each of the past four games, including 41 minutes in the overtime defeat against Syracuse and 34 minutes in the win over Georgia Tech.

» Huff added a career-high 17 points and six blocks in the win over the Yellow Jackets. He’s shown improvement over the course of the past few contests.

