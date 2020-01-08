» Virginia’s 60-53 loss to Boston College is its first loss by single digits this season. The Cavaliers fell to Purdue by 29 before losing to South Carolina by 11 later in the year.
» With losses to Boston College and South Carolina, the Cavaliers now have two losses to teams ranked below 100 in KenPom’s latest rankings. The Eagles sit at No. 127, and the Gamecocks slide in at No. 111.
» Three teams have scored at least 60 points against Virginia this season. They’ve all beaten the Cavaliers.
» Virginia leads the nation in defensive efficiency, but it’s dropped to 199th in offensive efficiency, per KenPom. UVa ranks one spot behind Pacific, and one slot ahead of American.
» Kody Stattmann set a career-high with 11 points against Boston College. He set his previous career high the game prior, scoring 10 against Virginia Tech.
» Virginia’s 32.7% shooting percentage against Boston College was its worst shooting performance of the season. The Cavaliers were just 3-of-16 from beyond the arc, and 14-of-36 on 2-point shots.
