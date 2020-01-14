» Virginia is 0-4 this season when allowing at least 60 points. When the defense plays exceptionally well, UVa wins. When the defense plays a little worse than its typical performance, the Cavaliers lose.
» UVa is 0-4 this season when trailing at halftime. Interestingly, the Cavaliers erased at least an eight-point second half lead to tie the game or take the lead in each of the past three losses when trailing at halftime. The Cavaliers’ offense usually performs well enough for a stretch to come back, only to falter in the final possessions.
» As bad as the offense has been at times, Kihei Clark’s season has gone largely underappreciated. He’s quietly Virginia’s leading 3-point shooter at 39.3%. Clark, UVa’s leading assist man, is also shooting an impressive 90.5% from the free-throw line.
» In two games against Syracuse this season, Clark averaged 11.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and eight assists per game.
