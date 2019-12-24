» Virginia leads the nation in defensive efficiency, but the Cavaliers rank 180th nationally in offensive efficiency, per KenPom.
» Tony Bennett’s team turned the ball over 19 times against South Carolina, which is the team’s highest turnover total since a December game against West Virginia in 2015.
» Kihei Clark has 13 turnovers in the past two games. He turned the ball over six times against Stony Brook and seven times against South Carolina. The games are the second and third games of Clark’s career with at least six turnovers. He committed six turnovers in a game against Miami last season.
» The Cavaliers have shot above 30% from the 3-point line in each of the past four games. That’s the team’s longest streak of the season.
