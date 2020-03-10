» Virginia’s wins over its eight-game winning have come by a combined 29 points.
» The Cavaliers shot under 20% from the 3-point line five times in their first 14 games. In the final 16 games of the regular season, the Cavaliers shot above 20% from beyond the arc in every contest.
» Jay Huff is averaging 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds over his past three games. He also has 12 blocks, including 10 in the win over Duke, during that span.
» With its last win over Louisville, Virginia tied the D1 lead with nine wins by three points or fewer. Bowling Green also has nine wins by three points or fewer this season.
» UVa ranks as the sixth luckiest team in the country, according to KenPom. That’s largely due to the close victories on the Cavaliers’ work.
