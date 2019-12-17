20191208_UVa_UNC_Mbball204.JPG

ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia forward Mamadi Diakite (25) and Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) reacts to a play during an ACC game in Charlottesville. Virginia defeated North Carolina 56-47.

» Virginia ranks ninth in this week’s AP poll, but UVa came in at No. 39 in the first NET rankings of the season.

» The Cavaliers rank first nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom. Two of the last three teams to finish the season ranked No. 1 in defensive efficiency played in the national championship game.

» UVa ranks 140th in offensive efficiency, per KenPom. The last five national champions were all ninth or better in offensive efficiency.

» 3-point shooting remains Virginia’s biggest issue. Of the 350 teams listed on the NCAA’s website, Virginia ranks 347th in 3-point shooting percentage at 25%.

» Interestingly, the team’s best 3-point shooter is Mamadi Diakite, but Diakite only has 21 attempts on the season. He’s made 10 of them, but he has three games with zero or one attempt from beyond the arc.

» Diakite is experiencing some growing pains as he gains comfort being UVa’s No. 1 option. He’s turned the ball over 10 times in the team’s past two games against Purdue and North Carolina after only recording 10 turnovers in the first seven games of the season.

