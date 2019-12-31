Navy Virginia Basketball

Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) passes the ball next to Navy guard Greg Summers (20) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)

 Andrew Shurtleff

» Virginia has forced 13 shot-clock violations this season, including two in its 65-56 win against Navy on Sunday.

» After turning the ball over 13 times in his previous two games, Kihei Clark posted a 13-assist, four-turnover performance in the team’s victory over Navy.

» The Cavaliers finished their nonconference schedule with a 10-2 overall record and an 8-2 record in nonconference games. The two losses came by double digits to Purdue and South Carolina.

» UVa shot 8-of-19 (42.1%) from the 3-point line in the victory over the Midshipmen. It’s the first time UVa shot above 40% from beyond the arc this season. The Cavaliers accomplished the feat four times through the first 12 games last season.

