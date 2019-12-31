» Virginia has forced 13 shot-clock violations this season, including two in its 65-56 win against Navy on Sunday.
» After turning the ball over 13 times in his previous two games, Kihei Clark posted a 13-assist, four-turnover performance in the team’s victory over Navy.
» The Cavaliers finished their nonconference schedule with a 10-2 overall record and an 8-2 record in nonconference games. The two losses came by double digits to Purdue and South Carolina.
» UVa shot 8-of-19 (42.1%) from the 3-point line in the victory over the Midshipmen. It’s the first time UVa shot above 40% from beyond the arc this season. The Cavaliers accomplished the feat four times through the first 12 games last season.
