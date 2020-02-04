» Virginia leads the nation in defensive efficiency, per KenPom. Fascinatingly, the Cavaliers’ offensive efficiency ranking keeps sliding. They rank 274th in the country, which is suboptimal.
» Of the 80 teams ranked 274th or worse in offensive efficiency, only seven teams have a winning record. Nine of the teams are at least 15 games below .500. The Cavaliers (14-6) are the only team to have a record at least eight games above .500. It’s very hard to win with an offense performing as poorly as Virginia’s but the Cavaliers are doing it.
» UVa’s winning percentage sits at .700. The other 79 teams below 274th in offensive efficiency are a combined 619-1,112. That’s good for a winning percentage of .358.
» Virginia is the only Division I team yet to surpass 65 total points, but that number is a bit misleading. The Cavaliers lead the country in slowest adjusted tempo, which makes total points a somewhat misleading metric when evaluating the ‘Hoos. Regardless, it’s wild to not have surpassed 65 points through 20 games.
» Through eight Virginia basketball games in 2020, seven have been decided by single digits and two went to overtime. Make time for exercise and eat your Cheerios, Virginia fans. If this trend keeps up, your heart will be pounding for much of this year.
