» Virginia held North Carolina to 47 points a game after the Tar Heels scored just 49 against Ohio State. That marks the first time since 1947-48 that North Carolina has failed to reach the 50-point threshold in consecutive games.
» North Carolina has scored fewer than 50 points five times since 2015-16. Three of those games came against Virginia.
» Virginia leads the nation in adjusted defense, according to KenPom. The Cavaliers also run the slowest tempo in the country. Those two factors help explain how UVa is the only team in the nation allowing fewer than 45 points per game.
» Kihei Clark, Casey Morsell, Kody Stattmann and Tomas Woldetensae are a combined 32-of-37 at the free-throw line this season, which is good for a clip of 86.5%. They’re also 24-of-116 from the 3-point line, which adds up to a shooting percentage of 20.6% from beyond the arc. Given the solid shooting at the charity stripe from those four, there’s reason to believe they’re good shooters in a cold spell from beyond the arc.
