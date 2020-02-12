» Virginia’s win over Notre Dame was the lowest-scoring ACC overtime game since Maryland beat Virginia 47-46 back in 1982. That game also finished with a 3-2 overtime period, per a tweet from David Teel.
» Under Tony Bennett, the Cavaliers are 98-2 when holding teams to fewer than 50 points. They’re 11-0 when accomplishing the feat this season.
» The victory over Notre Dame is Virginia’s first win when shooting 25% or worse from 3-point range since the Cavaliers beat UMass 58-46 behind a 14.3% 3-point shooting effort on Nov. 23. The Cavaliers had lost their past five games when failing to surpass 25% shooting from beyond the arc.
» Mamadi Diakite led the charge against Notre Dame, scoring 20 points. He’s been asked to step up, and he’s logged at least 40 minutes in each of the past two games after failing to play 40 minutes in a game all season prior to the Louisville contest.
» With two blocks against Notre Dame, Jay Huff has 20 blocks in his past seven games. He’s up to 40 on the season. The redshirt junior’s defense looks much improved in the past month or two.
