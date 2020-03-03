NCAA Duke UVa

Virginia forward Jay Huff (30) blocks the shot of Duke guard Cassius Stanley (2) during an NCAA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. Virginia defeated Duke 52-50. (Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)

 Andrew Shurtleff

» Virginia has won nine of its last 10 games, and its scoring differential during that span is plus-31. The Cavaliers are winning, but not by much.

» Virginia is 7-1 this season in games decided by three points or fewer.

» With its win over Duke, UVa is 44-36 against ranked foes under Tony Bennett. They’re 3-2 this season, and every ranked opponent has been in the top 10 at game time.

» Jay Huff blocked 10 shots against Duke, making him only the second player in history to block 10 shots in a game against Duke. Tree Rollins of Clemson also blocked 10 shots against Duke in 1977.

» Prior to the Duke game, UVa’s season-high in blocked shots was nine. Huff blocked 10 by himself Saturday as the team recorded 13 blocked shots.

