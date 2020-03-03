» Virginia has won nine of its last 10 games, and its scoring differential during that span is plus-31. The Cavaliers are winning, but not by much.
» Virginia is 7-1 this season in games decided by three points or fewer.
» With its win over Duke, UVa is 44-36 against ranked foes under Tony Bennett. They’re 3-2 this season, and every ranked opponent has been in the top 10 at game time.
» Jay Huff blocked 10 shots against Duke, making him only the second player in history to block 10 shots in a game against Duke. Tree Rollins of Clemson also blocked 10 shots against Duke in 1977.
» Prior to the Duke game, UVa’s season-high in blocked shots was nine. Huff blocked 10 by himself Saturday as the team recorded 13 blocked shots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.