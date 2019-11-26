Arizona St Virginia Basketball

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

 Jessica Hill

» UVa opponents are averaging just 42.7 points per game this season, and only Vermont (55) has surpassed the 50-point threshold.

» This is the fifth time in the past seven seasons that Virginia has held its first six opponents under 60 points.

» Virginia has yet to shoot over 40% from beyond the arc in a game this season. The team’s best 3-point shooting percentage came when it shot 5-14 (35.7%) in a win over Columbia.

» In two wins over the weekend, the Cavaliers were efficient from the free-throw line. They shot 19-21 (90.5%) and improved to 69.7% free-throw shooting as a team this year.

» Kihei Clark leads Virginia with 30 assists this season. He’s made 19 shots and dished out 30 assists while only turning the ball over 15 times as Virginia’s primary ball handler. His shot hasn’t been consistent, but he’s been stellar for the Cavaliers.

