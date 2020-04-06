Dear Crozet Elementary students,
I miss all of you so much! I wish we could all have morning meeting together every day. I’ve been thinking about how I am always asking you all to be problem solvers and think outside the box. Right now our whole world is doing that, everyone in their own way. I challenge you to use this time at home to think outside the box in your daily routine. What are some creative ways to help your family? How can you stay in touch with your friends? Push yourself to think differently about the challenges you’re facing.
Take care of yourselves, we’ll see each other soon.
Love,
Ms. Poole
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.