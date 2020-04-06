Dear Crozet Elementary students,

I miss all of you so much! I wish we could all have morning meeting together every day. I’ve been thinking about how I am always asking you all to be problem solvers and think outside the box. Right now our whole world is doing that, everyone in their own way. I challenge you to use this time at home to think outside the box in your daily routine. What are some creative ways to help your family? How can you stay in touch with your friends? Push yourself to think differently about the challenges you’re facing.

Take care of yourselves, we’ll see each other soon.

Love,

Ms. Poole

