Virginia's Casey Morsell, right, dribbles around Arizona State's Jaelen House, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Virginia fans were waiting for freshman guard Casey Morsell to explode onto the scene for UVa.

He finally did Sunday.

Morsell scored 19 of Virginia’s 48 points in the team’s win over Arizona State. That means he accounted for 39.6% of the Cavaliers’ points. It’s exactly the type of offensive showing UVa needed in a big spot.

A confident Casey Morsell makes Virginia’s offense significantly more dangerous. The freshman showed an ability to get to the rim and finish, but his game-winning 3-pointer also illustrated that he’s also a clutch shooter with a good stroke.

If Morsell develops into a consistent scorer who can add 7-10 points per game with a few games of 15-plus points, UVa becomes a dangerous team. The backcourt needs to produce offensively, and Morsell showed the first sign that he’s ready to become more of an offensive force.

