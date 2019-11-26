Virginia fans were waiting for freshman guard Casey Morsell to explode onto the scene for UVa.
He finally did Sunday.
Morsell scored 19 of Virginia’s 48 points in the team’s win over Arizona State. That means he accounted for 39.6% of the Cavaliers’ points. It’s exactly the type of offensive showing UVa needed in a big spot.
A confident Casey Morsell makes Virginia’s offense significantly more dangerous. The freshman showed an ability to get to the rim and finish, but his game-winning 3-pointer also illustrated that he’s also a clutch shooter with a good stroke.
If Morsell develops into a consistent scorer who can add 7-10 points per game with a few games of 15-plus points, UVa becomes a dangerous team. The backcourt needs to produce offensively, and Morsell showed the first sign that he’s ready to become more of an offensive force.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.