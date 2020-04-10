Dear 8th Grade Language Arts Students,
Little did any of us know that Friday, March 13 was going to be our last day of being together for this school year! Had I known, I would have told you all how special you have become to me. I would have thanked you for making my first year back into teaching and my first year teaching middle school a fun, challenging, and unforgettable adventure! I would have told you that you have taught me as much as I have taught you. I would have told each one of you how much I believe in you and that you each have so very much to offer. My hope is that through all of this, we learn to never take the people we love or the things we have for granted. I'll be seeing you soon, hopefully!
Missing you!!!
Love and Hugs,
Mrs. O'Dell
