The Virginia men’s basketball team’s 2020 recruiting class added another highly touted member on Wednesday night when Jabri Abdur-Rahim announced his commitment to the Cavaliers.
Abdur-Rahim, a 6-foot-7, 185-pound wing, is rated as a four-star recruit by both 247sports and Rivals. Abdur-Rahim, who is the son of former NBA All-Star and current NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim, chose Virginia over offers from numerous programs, including Michigan, Villanova, UCLA, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State and California.
Abdur-Rahim is the third player to commit to Virginia’s 2020 recruiting class, which is ranked in the top five nationally by 247sports. The Cavaliers’ other 2020 commitments are Reece Beekman, a four-star point guard from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Carson McCorkle, a three-star shooting guard from Greensboro, North Carolina. Abdur-Rahim is rated the No. 11 small forward in the country and the No. 44 overall player in the 2020 class by 247sports.
This past season, Abdur-Rahim was the New Jersey Gatorade State Player of the Year after averaging 16.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists for Blair Academy. He helped the Bucs win the Mid-Atlantic Prep League title and the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Prep A State championship.
“Jabri had a superb junior campaign helping to lead us to an unprecedented trifecta, as we were undefeated in the MAPL and won the MAPL Tourney and the State Prep A Tourney in the same year,” Blair basketball coach Joe Mantegna said in a release. “He was our second leading scorer and leading rebounder. Most importantly, Jabri was a selfless teammate, a committed community member and someone who put in the work when no one was watching.”
Abdur-Rahim recently competed in the NBAPA Top 100 Camp at John Paul Jones Arena. During the camp, which features many of the top high school basketball recruits in America, Abdur-Rahim averaged 17.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.
“I really like how they played in the [NCAA Tournament] championship game,” Abdur-Rahim said of Virginia during Top 100 Camp. “They’ve definitely been one of the more consistent schools to reach out to me.”
Abdur-Rahim said the Cavaliers’ coaching staff views him as a potential elite level defender, comparing him to former Virginia guard De’Andre Hunter, who was named the ACC and NABC Defensive Player of the Year this past season and taken with the No. 4 overall pick in the NBA Draft.