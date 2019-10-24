Champs

The Virginia basketball team reacts on the podium after receiving the national championship trophy at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on April 8.

 ZACK WAJSGRAS/THE DAILY PROGRESS

The ACC announced in August that it would air a documentary titled, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s improbable path to a title” on the ACC Network.

On Thursday, the conference announced that the 60-minute documentary will air Wednesday at 8 p.m. The network will also show the film 11 times during the month of November. The times for those 11 dates aren’t exactly ideal for most TV viewers, with seven of the 11 viewings showing between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Luckily for die-hard UVa fans with busy schedules, the documentary can be seen on ACCNX for at least 30 days following the release. ACCNX is the ACC Network’s digital platform and it’s available on the ESPN app.

The documentary will cover Virginia’s historic loss to UMBC and the team’s resilience to earn a No. 1 seed again the following season en route to the school’s first national championship.

