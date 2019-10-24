The ACC announced in August that it would air a documentary titled, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s improbable path to a title” on the ACC Network.
On Thursday, the conference announced that the 60-minute documentary will air Wednesday at 8 p.m. The network will also show the film 11 times during the month of November. The times for those 11 dates aren’t exactly ideal for most TV viewers, with seven of the 11 viewings showing between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Luckily for die-hard UVa fans with busy schedules, the documentary can be seen on ACCNX for at least 30 days following the release. ACCNX is the ACC Network’s digital platform and it’s available on the ESPN app.
The documentary will cover Virginia’s historic loss to UMBC and the team’s resilience to earn a No. 1 seed again the following season en route to the school’s first national championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.