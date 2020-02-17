On Jan. 31, CBS Sports broke news that the Big Ten Conference proposed legislation in 2019 that would allow every player to transfer once in their college career without having to sit out a season, regardless of the sport they played.
Monday, the ACC released a statement announcing its support of that idea.
“During the league’s annual winter meetings (February 12-14), the ACC discussed the transfer environment and unanimously concluded that as a matter of principle we support a one-time transfer opportunity for all student-athletes, regardless of sport,” the statement said. “As a conference, we look forward to continuing the discussion nationally.”
To understand the rule change, it’s important to understand the current rules. Men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball, hockey and football require players to sit out a season if they transfer, while other Division I sports do not.
Some players receive waivers to play immediately, though.
There’s also the exception of graduate transfers, who don’t have to sit out a season. Graduate transfers are athletes who earned bachelor’s degrees prior to their NCAA eligibility running out and then transferred to a new school.
Chris Moore, who played for the Virginia football team from 2016-19 and redshirted the 2018 season, entered the transfer portal this offseason. He’s an example of a graduate transfer eligible to play immediately.
Players like Virginia men’s basketball’s Tomas Woldetensae, who completed two years at a two-year junior college, also are eligible to play immediately once joining a new school.
Sam Hauser, on the other hand, can’t play this season because he didn’t graduate from Marquette — which is a four-year university — and he didn’t receive a waiver.
Should the proposed rule change take place across all Division I sports, it changes the landscape of collegiate athletics by giving players more freedom.
Gone is the waiting period for impact players to join new programs. Hauser could have played for the Cavaliers this season had the new rule proposal been in place. Currently, he practices with the team but can’t take the court in games until next season.
The rule proposal aims to give players more freedom and effectively removes the consequence from transferring. For those who support the proposal, that’s an important addition. Many people often wonder why a coach can leave for a new school without any consequence, but a player has to sit out a season when making a move.
For those who dislike the proposal, they argue that the new rule makes it too easy for young people to flip on their original commitments. If a player is upset over playing time, does it send the right message to let them leave without working through the challenge? Some also argue that transferring without a year away from the game leaves open the distinct possibility of major programs poaching talent from the best mid-major programs in the country.
There are legitimate pros and cons to both side of the argument.
The transfer portal has changed collegiate softball, which allows players to transfer without sitting out a season.
“The transfer portal has been really interesting,” Virginia softball coach Joanna Hardin said in an interview with The Daily Progress on Feb. 4. “Right now you can transfer midseason, like midyear, and play right away, which I would definitely not agree with that. I think if you had to sit a year and didn’t have to lose a year of eligibility, I think that would be really fair because there’s got to be a consequence.”
Hardin’s continued explanation added context to the word “consequence.” She doesn’t want players punished for moving schools. Rather, she wants college students to understand that the decision to move programs should be carefully considered.
“I think if there’s a year that you have to sit, it just makes you think twice about A) your first decision and where you’re gonna go, and then your second decision and whether you’re gonna leave in the [first] place,” Hardin said. “I think that would benefit the maturity of the student-athlete and having to think about consequences to decisions, but right now I don’t like the rule as it is, that you can transfer after a fall season and play right away.”
Baseball used to operate similarly to softball in that players didn’t sit out a season after transferring. The NCAA made a change in 2008 that made players sit out a season. In August of 2019, baseball players who weren’t receiving scholarship money became allowed to transfer without having to sit out a season.
Division I scholarship baseball players do have to sit out a season, however, and the proposed rule the ACC supports would change that.
Virginia men’s basketball head coach Tony Bennett says he’s talked to a few collegiate baseball coaches in his circle of friends, and they tend to like the current model of players sitting out a season. Bennett, who led the Cavaliers to a national title last season, also says it’s important to see the specifics of the rule proposals before jumping to conclusions on its potential pros and cons.
The ACC statement says the conference supports a one-time transfer opportunity, but it doesn’t add any detail to the specifics of what exactly that would look like.
“Probably best to just wait and see what really happens, but it’s certainly helped our guys in the past, those years out,” Bennett said hours before the ACC released its statement. “Every program builds their team differently and so for us it’s been advantageous to have guys develop their skills, their games, their maturity, their strength, and when it’s their time they come ready to play. Doesn’t mean you can’t obviously redshirt guys, but that’s been a positive for us for the most part, especially with transfers.”
Brian O’Connor, Virginia’s head baseball coach, coached the Cavaliers for multiple seasons with the old baseball transfer rule, and he’s coached with the new rule that does require players to sit out a season unless they receive a waiver.
“I thought that it was good when we made that change because it helped our [Academic Performance Rate],” O’Connor said hours before the ACC released its statement. “Less kids transferred because of it and kind of stayed put with where they were at, which I think is good.”
O’Connor understands players have legitimate reasons to transfer, and he also believes there can be value to pushing through challenging moments in a playing career and sticking with your original commitment.
“I’ve got so many stories where a young person might not be playing that much or might be challenged a little bit and because he sticks it out, it works out for him,” O’Connor said. “What he gains from that is really, really beneficial, but also too, there’s times when a young person needs to make a move. I can go both sides on it. There [are] advantages and disadvantages to both sides.”
If the rule proposal does turn into an official rule, it gives players the opportunity to transfer and join another team without anything stopping them from taking the field.
The proposed rule gives players power, and it allows them to remove their commitment to one school to join another with few barriers.
“I’ll say this, I’m a really, really big [proponent] of living up to your commitments, and I think we’re at a sad state in our world when we don’t honor our commitments,” O’Connor said. “That’s on the ground level of what my beliefs are. That when you commit to something — I know sometimes change needs to happen — but the grass is not always greener somewhere else.”
