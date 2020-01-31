When Sam and Joey Hauser made the decision to transfer from Marquette, many pundits assumed the duo would stay together during the transfer process. Even the brothers originally expected to move programs together.
That’s not how it played out.
“The original plan was to probably stay together,” Joey Hauser, a redshirt freshman, said. “We knew there was a chance we wouldn’t be together just kinda based on what we liked, and that’s kind of how it turned out. We just liked different schools.”
Joey liked Tom Izzo and Michigan State, while Sam, a redshirt junior, joined Tony Bennett and Virginia.
The duo separated, but they’re going through a similar journey this season. They’re both adjusting to life as a practice player, which brings with it new challenges.
“I didn’t miss a game in high school,” Sam said. “I didn’t miss a game in college. I didn’t miss a game growing up really at all. I don’t think I can recall one, so it’s just kind of a really different feeling being on the sidelines.”
Not taking the court for games comes us a jolt to the system, and it makes the Hauser brothers appreciate the practice court even more.
“For me, practice is like my game day, so that’s why I think it’s pretty special to me,” Joey said.
Joey and Sam’s “game days” don’t come in front of thousands of screaming fans — Sam sits on the end of the Virginia bench wearing an orange polo on must actual UVa game days — but the duo tries to make the most of their practice sessions.
As full-time practice squad players, Joey and Sam receive scout team assignments. Their elite talent makes them capable of accurately portraying some of the opponents’ best players. Bennett and Izzo rely on the two to help make their teams better while also simulating the opponent better than a manager or normal reserve could ever dream.
“We’ve been fortunate over the years when a player has sat out the year, I can remember going back to Anthony Gill and Malcolm Brogdon being on the … scout team or going against guys, and how mad they would make me at our group,” Bennett said. “That’s kind of their job, and I remember saying, ‘Boy, those guys are gonna be good to have.’ Sam with his experience having played a bunch of college games and just being a heck of a player, it’s really good to go against because he’s a versatile player and that can give you different looks.”
Joey and Sam make sure to link up to discuss different players when they both receive the same scouting assignment. Both simulated Virginia Tech’s star freshman Landers Nolley earlier this year.
The Spartans faced the Hokies in Maui in November, and Nolley dropped 22 points to go with five assists, three steals and two blocks in a win over Michigan State.
About a month later, Nolley and the Hokies lost to UVa by 26 points in Charlottesville. The freshman still played well, scoring 18 points, but the Cavaliers did enough defensively to force five turnovers from the youngster. Nolley only scored three points in the second half.
Without in-game playing time, practice receives added intensity from the Hauser brothers. Joey, a right-handed player, even shoots left-handed during practice when the player he’s assigned to simulate is left-handed. He’s done it a few times this season. Sam studies film of his player assignments and finds himself copying aspects of opponents’ styles and making them his own.
“It helps me work on my game a little bit,” Sam said. “I’m taking bits and pieces from all these guys that I’m emulating, and kind of slowly trying to add it to my game. It’s good for me to work on my game and most importantly get these guys ready to play.”
After being highly sought after recruits coming out of high school and being among the best players in the Big East when at Marquette, the 2019-20 season offers new challenges to the Hausers. It’s not easy to sit out on game days, but they’re trying to make the most of it.
When they do get back on the court, Joey says he’s pumped to take the court again in a game. He’s also eagerly waiting for the chance to watch Sam take the court at John Paul Jones Arena.
“I think I might be more excited just to watch him play, honestly,” Joey said. “Obviously, I’m gonna be really excited to play myself, but just watching him play and do his own thing, it’ll be really cool in a new uniform, environment, just kind of doing his own thing. I hope we’ll have a chance to run into each other and hope we play against each other.”
Joey and Sam Hauser might be the two best practice players in the country. After overwhelming teams at Marquette, the brothers face a different challenge this season. In less than a year, they’ll find themselves back on their favorite spot: a basketball court on game day.
“We’re just trying to get through this year,” Joey said. “It’s not gonna be easy, but next year’s going to be worth it.”
