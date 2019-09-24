In 16 years of leading college football programs, Virginia’s Bronco Mendenhall has become pretty used to being called coach. But in a week leading up to a road game against a ranked opponent in one of the country’s most historic stadiums, he takes on a new title, administrator of chaos.
“I orchestrate and create crises during the week in as many different ways that I can, and that helps to some extent,” Mendenhall said.
Any coach worth his salt is pumping crowd noise into practice to prepare his team for a loud environment, but Mendenhall knows thumping speakers and artificial cheers aren’t enough to prepare No. 18 Virginia (4-0, 2-0 ACC) for Saturday’s game at No. 10 Notre Dame (2-1).
“Emotion is something and chaos is something that we work to create in practice,” he said. “That’s all you really can do, other than continue to build your program and hopefully the experience of your players and the number of settings you’ve been in eventually helps balance that out.”
Notre Dame is one of the most recognizable brands in college football. The Fighting Irish go against the standard Power Five model in that they refuse to join a conference, but every year they ride a daunting schedule to national prominence. Last fall, they made their debut in the College Football Playoff and lost to eventual national champion Clemson in the Cotton Bowl.
Notre Dame Stadium itself is a thing of lore in the college football world. Known as “The House that Rockne Built,” it holds more than 77,000 fans and is famous worldwide for its “Touchdown Jesus,” which is a large mural that looms over the north end of the stadium and depicts Jesus with his arms raised in a motion similar to that of a referee signaling a touchdown.
Mendenhall led BYU into Notre Dame Stadium in 2012 and 2013, both of which were losses by the Cougars. He said he doesn’t remember much about the experience, except it may have been the coldest game he ever coached.
Saturday will mark the first time in program history that Virginia plays in Notre Dame Stadium.
“Anyone who is a big college football fan knows about Notre Dame and their history and their success,” senior defensive lineman Eli Hanback said. “There’s a lot of history that goes into that and it’s going to be an exciting challenge as a team.”
Heading into that environment as a 12-point underdog, the Cavaliers know they’re going to have to overcome some adversity to escape with a win. That’s nothing new at this point, though. Virginia has trailed at halftime in three of its four wins this season, including last weekend at home went it went into the locker room down 17-7 against Old Dominion.
Virginia trailed Pittsburgh by one point heading into halftime and Florida State by four, but the Cavaliers rallied to win both.
“When you start winning and winning consistently, which we’re starting to do, wins come in all shapes and sizes and forms,” Mendenhall said. “Each one of those game scripts end up adding to a collective that kind of binds your team together.”
Mendenhall said he saw that take shape in the third quarter on Saturday against ODU after linebacker Zane Zandier’s interception return for a touchdown cut the Monarchs’ lead to three. He watched intently as the entire defense borrowed a page from the baseball handbook and celebrated by burying Zandier in a dog pile.
“The way they reacted, they acted if it was just those 11. The stadium was irrelevant, the fans were irrelevant and the coach was irrelevant. It was just those 11,” Mendenhall said. “I saw a connection being formed there that had more depth and substance than could have been formed with the circumstance of being down, needing a play, making the play and then the collective celebration and investment in each other.”
Virginia’s players know another slow start and generally sub-par offensive performance could be disastrous at Notre Dame, but they’re also well versed in persevering when the deck is stacked against them.
“We’re really battle tested and resilient and that’s just kind of the basis of our training and the principles of our team,” Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins said. “Fortitude is one of the main things we stand by and try to instill in the younger players. We get better as the game goes on, and that speaks to practice and how hard practice is.”
After four straight night games for the Cavaliers, Virginia and Notre Dame are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.