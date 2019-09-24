Watch again

In 16 years of leading college football programs, Virginia’s Bronco Mendenhall has become pretty used to being called coach. But in a week leading up to a road game against a ranked opponent in one of the country’s most historic stadiums, he takes on a new title, administrator of chaos.

“I orchestrate and create crises during the week in as many different ways that I can, and that helps to some extent,” Mendenhall said.

Any coach worth his salt is pumping crowd noise into practice to prepare his team for a loud environment, but Mendenhall knows thumping speakers and artificial cheers aren’t enough to prepare No. 18 Virginia (4-0, 2-0 ACC) for Saturday’s game at No. 10 Notre Dame (2-1).

“Emotion is something and chaos is something that we work to create in practice,” he said. “That’s all you really can do, other than continue to build your program and hopefully the experience of your players and the number of settings you’ve been in eventually helps balance that out.”

Notre Dame is one of the most recognizable brands in college football. The Fighting Irish go against the standard Power Five model in that they refuse to join a conference, but every year they ride a daunting schedule to national prominence. Last fall, they made their debut in the College Football Playoff and lost to eventual national champion Clemson in the Cotton Bowl.

Notre Dame Stadium itself is a thing of lore in the college football world. Known as “The House that Rockne Built,” it holds more than 77,000 fans and is famous worldwide for its “Touchdown Jesus,” which is a large mural that looms over the north end of the stadium and depicts Jesus with his arms raised in a motion similar to that of a referee signaling a touchdown.

Mendenhall led BYU into Notre Dame Stadium in 2012 and 2013, both of which were losses by the Cougars. He said he doesn’t remember much about the experience, except it may have been the coldest game he ever coached.

Saturday will mark the first time in program history that Virginia plays in Notre Dame Stadium.

“Anyone who is a big college football fan knows about Notre Dame and their history and their success,” senior defensive lineman Eli Hanback said. “There’s a lot of history that goes into that and it’s going to be an exciting challenge as a team.”

Heading into that environment as a 12-point underdog, the Cavaliers know they’re going to have to overcome some adversity to escape with a win. That’s nothing new at this point, though. Virginia has trailed at halftime in three of its four wins this season, including last weekend at home went it went into the locker room down 17-7 against Old Dominion.

Virginia trailed Pittsburgh by one point heading into halftime and Florida State by four, but the Cavaliers rallied to win both.

“When you start winning and winning consistently, which we’re starting to do, wins come in all shapes and sizes and forms,” Mendenhall said. “Each one of those game scripts end up adding to a collective that kind of binds your team together.”