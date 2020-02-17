Beer at games: A look inside Virginia athletics' game-day enhancements

Attracting fans to collegiate sporting events in 2020 is a challenge.
With increased digital mediums, rising ticket prices and long concessions lines, attendance across college sports is experiencing a downward trend. According to Charlotte Wilder of Sports Illustrated, FBS attendance dropped 7.6% from 2014-18. An average of 41,856 fans went to games in 2018, the lowest turnout since 1996.
Virginia football broke that trend in 2019, experiencing one of the largest increases in attendance of any Power 5 program. According to UVa, Kansas and Minnesota were the only two Power 5 programs that saw larger percentage increases in home attendance from 2018 to 2019 than Virginia.
UVa offered a handful of new game-day enhancements this season, including the sale of alcohol in beverage gardens. Virginia also will sell alcohol at home baseball games in 2020. At both venues, both the sale of the alcohol and the consumption of the beverages are restricted to a certain area.
It’s unlikely these game-day enhancements were the reason fans flocked to Scott Stadium in 2020, though.
The football team finished with nine wins and a perfect 7-0 home record. Bronco Mendenhall’s team stands out as the obvious reason for an attendance increase, as the Cavaliers won a division title after years of subpar seasons.
Mendenhall, who doesn’t drink alcohol, addressed the school’s decision to sell alcohol at games in a Sept. 2 press conference.
“As a non-alcohol drinker myself, there’s a personal view, then there’s kind of an amateur sport view, and then there’s an entertainment view, but there’s also a revenue view,” Mendenhall said. “Again, the primary thing I can do is attract young people that will represent the school really well, have them play in a manner that will have folks really come and support them, and that’s what I can influence.”
The fourth-year head coach did his job, putting a stellar product on the field.
He sums up alcohol sales at collegiate sporting events well. For some, it’s upsetting to see alcohol sold at collegiate sporting events. For others, they understand the potential game-day enhancement of selling alcohol in the stadium.
Not about revenue
Mendenhall mentioned the revenue aspect of selling alcohol. It’s undeniable that selling alcohol at games can be a significant revenue driver. UVa says that’s not what drove the decision to sell alcohol at Scott Stadium, however.
“It’s really not about the revenue,” Todd Goodale, UVa’s senior associate athletics director for external affairs, said. “The main objective is: how can we enhance the overall experience?”
Virginia’s sales numbers back up that sentiment.
UVa brought in a total of $160,000 in gross revenue from alcohol sales at its seven 2019 home games. Selling in a restricted area limits potential sales numbers. Other programs without those limitations made significantly more money in 2019.
Emily Caron of Front Office Sports reported that Texas A&M brought in roughly $2.4 million in gross revenue from alcohol sales this season. LSU reported that it racked up about $2.2 million in gross revenue from alcohol sales.
An article from the Watauga Democrat in North Carolina reported that N.C. State and North Carolina both amassed more than $600,000 in gross revenue from alcohol sales in 2019. Even James Madison, an FCS school, earned more gross revenue on alcohol sales at football games than UVa. WHSV reported that JMU earned $250,000 in gross revenue from alcohol sales at nine home football games, with an average attendance of 18,108 per game.
For comparison, Virginia averaged 47,863 fans across seven home games, but made about $90,000 fewer in gross revenue than JMU. At JMU home games, fans were allowed to take their alcoholic beverages back to their seats.
Room for improvement
The revenue numbers suggest that UVa didn’t implement alcohol sales with money as the primary driving force in mind. Virginia wanted to improve its game-day experience with alcohol sales playing a part in that goal.
There’s an argument to be made — and many fans make it — that the current system of selling alcohol at football games needs tremendous improvement.
Among the common complaints voiced by fans is the execution of the beer garden concept. While highly unscientific, I asked fans to share opinions on Twitter about their experience with the beer garden. Of the roughly 35 responses, most shared similar sentiments about the beverage garden’s shortcomings.
Fans frequently mentioned long lines and the inability to see any of the live action from the beer garden. Grabbing a beer, cider or wine could result in missing the game or watching from a TV. Without the ability to consume the drink outside the beverage garden many die-hard fans didn’t want to make this trade.
Virginia extensively reviews all feedback related to the alcohol sales, and future changes to the concept could be coming. Currently, however, Virginia feels content with the beer garden concept at both football and baseball games.
“The beverage garden concept confines the consumption of alcohol to a particular area, which is similar to how the premium seat areas exist at both venues,” Goodale said. “There’s some similarity there, and we’re comfortable with that right now.”
The sale of beer, hard cider and wine at baseball games is an interesting new addition. Not only is the addition a potential game-day enhancement, but The Porch will be set up in right field with a good view of the field.
The sale and consumption of alcohol is limited to that area, but unlike football, the confined area offers an ideal view of the field.
Alcohol sales at baseball will give UVa more insight into how it wants to proceed with alcohol sales in the future.
The athletic department reviews detailed fan feedback from surveys to determine potential areas for improvement, and while the school doesn’t have plans to implement alcohol sales at other venues or even stadium-wide alcohol sales at football games at this point, UVa will make changes as new feedback and data become available.
Virginia currently offers alcohol sales at John Paul Jones Arena in premium seating areas only. Florida, an SEC school, is among the programs that sell alcohol arena-wide at college basketball games. Texas A&M also announced the sale of alcohol at select home games this season.
“Both Scott Stadium and Disharoon Park are the two facilities that really lend itself to the beverage garden concept, so I don’t see alcohol expanding at this time,” Goodale said. “We’ll evaluate how baseball goes and then make other decisions going forward.”
More than just alcohol
It’s disingenuous to limit UVa’s game-day enhancement strategy to just the sale of alcohol. At football games, UVa reduced the price of bottled water to $3 this season, and added a pair of hydration stations for complementary water.
The school also partnered with Lyft to set up specific pick-up and drop-off locations for those using ride-sharing services to attend the games. Additionally, UVa improved its sound system and optimized its free WiFi network.
At baseball games, UVa added a few game-day promotions as well as new concessions offerings. Those include steak and cheese subs, jerk chicken nachos, jerk chicken sandwiches and Ben & Jerry’s milkshakes served in mason jars with the Virginia logo. Fans can keep the mason jars as souvenirs.
When it comes to alcohol, the offerings at baseball games will be the same as those at football games. There are 16-ounce offerings of Bud Light and Miller Lite for $8. Beers from Devil’s Backbone, Champion Brewing and Bold Rock will sell for $9, and wine will sell for $7.
Both the game-day enhancements for baseball and football include much more than just the sale of alcohol.
Does it matter?
Virginia’s football attendance took a leap forward in 2019. Virginia’s baseball attendance remains one of the best in the country, but the program isn’t immune to minor dips in attendance, especially with the program failing to make the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons.
It’s unlikely the Cavaliers will see significant increases in baseball attendance because they’re selling $9 beers or milkshakes in mason jars. That’s not really the point, though.
When it comes to attendance, the obvious way to attract fans is by winning. People generally want to see successful programs compete.
On the flip side, even programs such as Alabama football struggle to fill their stadiums to capacity every weekend. People often say they’re bored of uncompetitive blowouts.
It’s hard to attract fans to games in 2020 for a variety of reasons.
The attendance problems across collegiate sports aren’t easily solved. Winning helps. Playing competitive games helps. Game-day enhancements, like selling alcohol, help too.
Both Virginia soccer programs reached No. 1 in the nation this season. Men’s basketball won the 2018-19 national title. Men’s lacrosse also won the 2019 national title. Both lacrosse programs sit in the current top-10 rankings. Baseball won the 2015 national championship and opened its season with an upset win over a ranked Oklahoma team.
UVa is about as well positioned as any college athletic program in the country in terms of on-field success to bring in large crowds. The Cavaliers win a lot of games across a lot of sports.
The athletic department finds itself in a position with an abundance of successful coaches and programs. The school wants to make sure the game-day experience matches the on-field excellence. That combination might just be the key to bringing in consistently large crowds across sports.
“We realize that people are choosing to spend their free time and their entertainment dollar with us,” Goodale said. “I think it’s incumbent upon us to make a great effort to create a great game-day experience.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.