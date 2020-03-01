On Jan. 15, the Virginia men’s basketball team fell to No. 5 Florida State 54-50 on the road in a hard-fought game. The effort level met expectations, but the execution fell well short of Virginia’s recent standards. The Cavaliers ultimately lost their third consecutive game. The Seminoles left that night 5-1 in the ACC.
Most projections put the Cavaliers in the NIT field. People questioned Tony Bennett’s recent recruiting classes. The sky wasn’t falling, but the Wahoos seemed destined for a disappointing season.
“A month ago, we’re supposed to be done,” Mamadi Diakite said. “We’re supposed to be in relegation … that’s what people were saying.”
While UVa wasn’t on the verge of being banished to a mid-major conference, the Cavaliers looked like anything but an ACC title contender.
With the calendar flipping to March, the Cavaliers (21-7, 13-5 ACC) sit one game out of first place in the ACC standings after a 52-50 win over Duke.
Bennett’s team has rattled off six wins in a row and won nine of its past 10 games. During that span, the Cavaliers have wins over Florida State and Duke as well as a competitive road loss to Louisville. UVa enters March as one of the hottest teams in the country.
“We didn’t care about that,” Diakite said of the outside noise during their losing streak. “We just put our heads down and focused on what we could control and now we’re here.”
UVa reached this point with close victories. During its current six-game winning streak, five of Virginia’s wins have come by three points or fewer. In late-game situations, the Cavaliers make just enough plays to earn victories.
Against Duke, the clutch plays came again.
UVa trailed 50-49 in the final minute before Diakite made what turned out to be the game-winning layup in the lane. His defender attempted to draw a charge but came up unsuccessful, giving Diakite a wide-open path to the rim.
Even with the game under one minute, Duke still put three shots up after Diakite’s layup gave Virginia a 51-50 edge with 37 seconds left. Each shot missed, as the Cavaliers played solid defense and made the Blue Devils earn their points.
Jay Huff recorded his 10th block at the most important moment, batting away a Vernon Carey Jr. layup attempt in the final five seconds to keep UVa in front 51-50. The Cavaliers prevailed 52-50 in another finish that kept UVa fans on the edge of their seats.
“We’ve been in those spots a lot,” Bennett said. “You have to make plays defensively as much as offensively. They were both made. Duke is so good defensively. I don’t know if we could have found any more points than those 52.”
Virginia became the first team all season to hold Duke under 60 points. According to UVa’s postgame notes, the 50 points tie the fewest the Blue Devils have scored in a game in the past 10 seasons. The elite defensive effort propelled UVa to a game out of first place in the ACC standings.
The Cavaliers, who lost three players to the NBA and Jack Salt to graduation in the offseason, were picked to finish fourth in the ACC. At worst, the Cavaliers will finish fourth in the ACC this season. That means UVa will finish at the same spot or higher than its projected ACC finish for the 11th time in the past 12 seasons.
Exceeding expectations has become the norm in Charlottesville, but skeptics understandably remained after the Cavaliers started ACC play 4-4. Ten games later, they’re in contention to finish atop the ACC standings, and a double bye in the ACC Tournament is secured.
Inside the locker room, the Cavaliers’ faith never wavered.
“We were ecstatic,” Virginia senior Braxton Key said after beating Duke. “We knew we could win this game and we saw that Florida State lost earlier and we are on a race to first place, and that’s the goal at the end of the day.”
About a month ago, Virginia didn’t look like an NCAA Tournament team. With two games left in the regular season, the Cavaliers are fighting for an ACC regular-season title.
A reporter asked Bennett after the game what his team is doing differently now than it was in January.
“Winning close games,” Bennett laughed.
The Cavaliers’ inexperience showed during the first 8-10 games of conference play. The team’s growth and maturity is shining through in the final 10 games, especially in the waning moments of outings.
There’s a fine line between winning and losing in the ACC this season, and the Cavaliers have navigated that line with the dexterity of an Olympic gymnast over the past month.
“Guys are making big plays down the stretch,” Bennett said, “and that’s what it comes down to.”
