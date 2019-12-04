Jay Woolfolk, a pitcher and dual-threat quarterback from Benedictine College Prep in Richmond, committed to Virginia on Tuesday night.
Woolfolk made his announcement on Twitter.
Woolfolk is the second high school football player in the class of 2021 to commit to UVa, joining Terion Sugick, a defensive tackle from Maryland who also verbally committed to Virginia on Tuesday.
Woolfolk is a much different product than Sugick, however.
The talented athlete from Richmond received scholarship offers from Virginia to play both football and baseball. It’s rare to have two-sport athletes at the collegiate level, but Woolfolk possesses a rare blend of talent.
As a quarterback, Woolfolk is a three-star player who also received offers from Marshall and UMass. He can sling the ball all over the field with accuracy and arm strength, and he’s mobile. His speed and agility make him a good scrambler and a dynamic rusher at the quarterback position.
He’s also an accurate passer on deep balls and helped Benedictine win the VISAA Division I state championship this season. Woolfolk passed for 155 yards and rushed for two touchdowns in a 14-6 win over Richmond rival St. Christopher’s in the state championship game.
On the baseball diamond, Woolfolk does it all. He consistently hits upward of 90 mph as a pitcher, and he’s a talented hitter with good power. His combination of speed and arm strength also makes him capable of playing other positions on the field.
Woolfolk’s pitching velocity is remarkable for someone his age, and he also features a slider and changeup in his repertoire, according to a scouting report from Perfect Game. He went 6-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 58 strikeouts for Benedictine as the Cadets went 28-2 and won the 2019 VISAA Division I state championship.
“He’s the only kid we've had at Benedictine in my 15 years that has the ability to take over a football game, a basketball game and a baseball game,” Benedictine football coach Greg Lilly told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “He's an elite athlete that lives to compete.”
