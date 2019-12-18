While the crowd was sparse at John Paul Jones Arena on Wednesday night for the Virginia men’s basketball team’s game with Stony Brook, those in attendance made their voices heard when Braxton Key returned to action for the first time since injuring his left wrist on Nov. 24 against Arizona State.
Unfortunately for UVa, he didn’t help the cause too much Wednesday. The Cavaliers (9-1, 2-0 ACC) struggled shooting once again in their 56-44 win over Stony Brook (7-6).
The senior, who wore a cast on his left wrist, only logged seven minutes for Virginia, but his presence should help a Virginia team struggling offensively as he regains his health.
“He doesn’t have to bring up the ball,” joked Virginia point guard Kihei Clark, who injured his wrist last season and also played with a cast. “I had to bring up the ball last year with one hand, so he’s got a break on that … I thought he’s looked really good in practice.”
Clark said he’s told Key to stay positive, as it’s challenging to play with one healthy hand. He also mentioned that Key will be thankful once he’s able to shed the cast and play with a pair of healthy hands.
Despite a limited boost from Key, the Cavaliers used elite defense to earn a victory in spite of sub-par shooting.
Two of the team’s most trusted players — Clark and Mamadi Diakite — led the charge offensively. Clark found his way into the lane on numerous occasions and converted with running floaters that gave fans flashbacks of Ty Jerome. Diakite used his size and strength advantage to earn easy buckets in the post.
Clark and Diakite are two of the team’s most reliable offensive forces, and that proved true in this game. Tony Bennett continues tweaking his lineup in search of more consistency on both ends of the floor. With Key coming off an injury, Francisco Caffaro earned his first career start alongside Diakite in the frontcourt.
Both Key and Jay Huff came off the bench.
The lineup worked well early, with Virginia jumping out to a 14-2 lead. The hot shooting and easy baskets became less and less frequent as the game went on, however.
Stony Brook only trailed 28-21 at halftime as it clamped down on defense and found a way to score a few buckets.
Virginia’s starting lineups have seen a few variations and the outside shooting remains woeful, but the different lineups have played solid defense throughout the year.
The Seawolves made nine first half shots but turned the ball over 11 times. The Cavaliers pressured the ball, blocked shots and challenged everything. It was another vintage defensive performance from Bennett’s squad in front of a home crowd.
“The great thing is, being a coach’s son who grew up in the gym, having a fanbase that gets excited about defensive stops, a lot of places they’re not like that,” Stony Brook head coach Geno Ford said. “These guys, they stop us, three, four times in a row and people in the stands are going crazy, and they hadn’t scored either.”
With a decent offensive showing, the Cavaliers would’ve blown the Seawolves out. Instead, Ford’s Stony Brook squad stayed in the game deep into the second half.
The Seawolves only trailed 40-36 before Tomas Woldetensae banked in a 3-pointer with 7:30 left in the game to give Virginia a seven-point lead.
“That was a real killer because when you’re playing them, they play such great defense, that three banks in, it almost feels like it’s worth nine,” Ford said.
Huff added a few key baskets down the stretch, and a Clark alley-oop to Kody Stattmann gave Virginia a 49-38 lead with just under five minutes left in the second half.
Clark, Diakite and Huff all finished in double figures for the Cavaliers. Woldetensae also performed well for the second straight game, making all three of his shots and adding eight points. He’s 5-of-6 from 3-point range in his past two games.
“It’s always a night where veterans have to step up,” Diakite said. “It’s a matter of the younger guys following the lead.”
Once again, UVa received enough of a boost from its veterans to win despite a poor shooting performance.
The defense remains elite. The shooting remains a question mark. We know what we knew before the game started, and the Cavaliers added another win to their resume.
