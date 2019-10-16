Virginia baseball coach Brian O’Connor sat at home watching postseason baseball with his son late into the night on Tuesday.
Like so many fathers and sons across Washington, D.C. and Virginia, the O’Connor family wanted desperately to see the Washington Nationals break their streak of postseason heartbreak.
The Nats overcame a deficit to beat the Brewers in the NL Wild Card Game to advance to the NLDS. They trailed in Game 5 on the road against the Dodgers, but once again rallied to advance to the NLCS. A sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals has the Nationals four wins away from a World Series title.
Two players at the heart of Washington’s playoff run mean exponentially more to UVa’s head baseball coach than the other 23 guys on the Nationals’ postseason roster. Ryan Zimmerman, the first draft pick in Nationals history, and Sean Doolittle both played their college baseball under O’Connor at Virginia.
“Those two guys didn’t have an opportunity to play in a College World Series, and the fact that they’re going to have the honor to be able to play in the World Series at the highest level is really, really cool,” O’Connor said. “You see how hard somebody works throughout their career and to be able to have the reward and the opportunity that they have in front of them is really special. Back here at Virginia, we’re really proud of those guys.”
Before watching Doolittle interrupt TV segments wielding a lightsaber and Zimmerman pop bottles of champagne, O’Connor and his son spent much of Tuesday’s game and previous games sitting on the edge of their seats. Prior to the NLCS, this postseason run has been anything but stress free for the Nats.
“It’s a little bit nerve wracking,” O’Connor said of watching his former players. “I’m a Nats fan having lived here for so long and Ryan being the first draft pick of theirs. I’ve grown to love the Nats. Certainly seeing them play and pitch in high intensity situations, you want it so bad for them to have that opportunity.”
Between the adrenaline of watching his players and the start time of games, O’Connor’s sleep schedule is out of sorts.
“These MLB playoff games, boy they don’t give you much sleep,” O’Connor said.
Luckily for O’Connor, his former players make the late nights worth it. Both Doolittle and Zimmerman have delivered in pressure situations throughout this run.
Zimmerman’s batting average sits at a solid .290, and he’s driven in five runs in nine games played. His home run in Game 4 of the NLDS helped break open that game, which the Nationals won, 6-1.
Doolittle remains an important bullpen option for Washington. The team’s setup man has pitched more innings than any other Nationals reliever during the postseason, and he’s sporting a 2.45 ERA across six appearances and 7 1/3 innings.
Washington’s postseason success impacts many fans in Virginia, and the UVa baseball team is no different. Virginia players received a message from their head coach Wednesday morning with a video of Howie Kendrick’s postgame speech.
“I felt like he said some really impactful things about what it takes to learn how to win,” O’Connor said. “It’s a concept that I’ve been taking to our team about this fall of how to learn to win, and Howie spoke so well about it [Tuesday] night that I actually videotaped it and sent it to our team this morning because I just feel like there’s ways and opportunities to learn from what those guys have been through.”
He believes his team, which hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament the past two years, can learn from Washington’s resiliency after years of heartbreak and a 19-31 start to this season.
There’s an unusually strong connection between the Nationals and Cavaliers. With multiple former UVa stars on Washington’s squad, geographic proximity and abundant life lessons, Virginia cares deeply about Washington’s success.
The feeling is mutual.
Doolittle mentioned the excitement of being able to play in a World Series with Zimmerman after missing out on the College World Series as teammates. Over a decade after his college playing days ended, Doolittle still thinks about his time in Charlottesville.
O’Connor will sit at home next week watching postseason baseball with his son late into the night. He’ll watch the World Series as an excited fan, a father and a proud coach. While the entire region will have their eyes glued to everyone wearing blue and red, O’Connor will have his sight fixated on two Nationals who used to rock blue and orange.
