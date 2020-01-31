The Virginia football team was well-represented on the Virginia Sports Information Directors Association All-State Division I Football team, which was released on Friday.
A total of 15 Cavaliers were named to the team, which was the second most. James Madison, which played in the FCS national championship game for the third time in the past four season, had the most with 17, while Liberty and Virginia Tech tied for third with four all-state honorees apiece.
Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall earned VaSID Coach of the Year honors for the second consecutive season. He shares this year's honor with JMU’s Curt Cignetti after leading the Cavalier to an 9-5 record, an ACC Coastal Division championship and a berth in the Orange Bowl. Mendenhall won the honor outright in 2018.
UVa quarterback Bryce Perkins repeated as VaSID Offensive Player of the Year after setting a new school single-season passing record with 3,538 yards and 22 touchdowns. Perkins also rushed for 769 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Cavaliers.
Seven Cavaliers earned first-team honors: Perkins (QB), Hasise Dubois (WR), Olusegun Oluwatimi (C), Jordan Mack (ILB), Zane Zandier (ILB), Joey Blount (S) and Joe Reed (RS).
Eight Virginia players were second-team selections: Joe Reed (WR), Tanner Cowley (TE), Eli Hanback (DE), Charles Snowden (OLB), Nick Grant (CB), Devante Cross (S), Brian Delaney (PK), Nash Griffin (P).
Here are some other items of note from this season's VaSID all-state team.
Carter leads JMU honorees
In addition to having the most players on the VaSID all-state team and the co-coach of the year, James Madison also had the state's defensive player of the year.
The honor went to Dukes senior defensive end Ron'Dell Carter, who finished the 2019 season with 27 tackles for loss and 12 sacks in 2019. The Baltimore native also produced 66 tackles, a forced fumble and 13 quarterback hurries in his final season in Harrisonburg.
In addition to Carter, JMU's other first team selections were Percy Agyei-Obese (RB), D'Angelo Amos (S), John Daka (DE), Liam Fornadel (RT), Mac Patrick (C), Ethan Ratke (K), Rashad Robinson (CB), Adam Smith (S) and Dylan Stapleton (TE).
Williamson honored
Former William Monroe High School standout Mark Williamson was named to the all-state first team. The William & Mary offensive lineman was a team captain for the Tribe this past season. He started all 12 games at right guard and helped W&M pile up 2,232 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns. Williamson was a two-time All-Colonial Athletic Association selection during his time with the Tribe.
Other awards
Norfolk State running back Kevin Johnson was the VaSID Offensive Rookie of the Year. Johnson led the Spartans with 468 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on just 86 carries and caught 13 passes for 200 yards and three more scores. Johnson ranked fourth in the MEAC in scoring and eighth in all-purpose yards (959).
Richmond linebacker Tristan Wheeler earned VaSID's Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Wheeler, who was a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, given to the top freshman in FCS football, led all freshmen in the country in tackles with 104.
