Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins has been named a finalist for the 2019 Bill Dudley Award. The honor, which began in 1990, is given annually to the best Division I college football player in the commonwealth of Virginia.
Perkins, who won the honor last season, has 3,207 passing yards and 745 rushing yards on the year. He’s thrown for 18 touchdowns and added 11 scores on the ground as well.
The redshirt senior has excelled as the season progressed, rattling off five consecutive games with at least 230 yards of total offense. In his past four games against Power 5 foes, Perkins amassed over 300 yards in every game. In his final three ACC regular season games, Perkins threw for at least 250 yards and rushed for 100 yards in each contest.
After a loss to Louisville, Perkins scored multiple touchdowns in each of the team’s next five games, including five in a stellar performance against North Carolina. Perkins also performed well in a win over Virginia Tech, and he was the team’s best offensive weapon in a 62-17 defeat to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game.
A strong season earned Perkins second team All-ACC honors. He also was named the offensive back of the year by the Touchdown Club of Richmond for the second consecutive season.
Perkins joins Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby and James Madison defensive lineman Ron’Dell Carter as finalists for the award.
If Perkins wins, he’ll join JMU quarterback Vad Lee as the only player to win the award in consecutive seasons. He would also be the third consecutive winner from UVa. Former Cavalier linebacker Micah Kiser won the honor in 2017. That would mark the first streak of three consecutive winners from UVa in the award’s history.
The winner will be announced Sunday in Short Pump.
