Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins was named the Davey O'Brien Foundation's National Quarterback of the Week on Tuesday for his performance against North Carolina on Saturday.
Against the Tar Heels, Perkins totaled nearly 500 yards of total offense and accounted for five touchdowns in the Cavaliers' 38-31 victory at Kenan Stadium. Perkins completed 30-of-39 passes for a season-best 378 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a season-high 112 yards and two touchdowns.
Perkins finished with 490 yards of total offense in the game, which set a Virginia record and was the most by an ACC player this season. It also was the first time in history that a Virginia football player passed for more than 300 yards and rushed for 100-plus yards in the same game.
The senior rushed 24 times for an average of 4.7 yards per carry and also completed 76.9 percent of his passes. Perkins was involved in 63 (rush or pass) of UVa's 70 offensive plays and completed 16 of his final 18 passes, was responsible for 10 chunk plays (15+ yards) and was 17-of-22 on first-down plays that resulted in 203 yards of offense.
Perkins became only the fifth FBS player since 2000 to throw for more than 350 yards and three touchdowns as well as rush for 100 yards and two touchdowns against a Power 5 conference opponent.
In addition to being named quarterback of the week, Perkins also was named one of the Great 8 quarterbacks for the week by the Davey O'Brien Foundation. The other quarterbacks named to the list were Stephen Calvert of Liberty, North Texas' Mason Fine, Jake Fromm of Georgia, UCF's Dillon Gabriel, Justin Herbert of Oregon, Wake Forest's Jamie Newman and Brady White of Memphis.
Perkins and the Cavaliers return to action on Saturday afternoon, when they host Georgia Tech at Scott Stadium at 12:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.