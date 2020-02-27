BLACKSBURG — As Kihei Clark’s 3-pointer passed through the net to give Virginia a 56-53 win over Virginia Tech on Wednesday night, Tony Bennett clenched both fists in celebration on the sideline. His Cavaliers (20-7, 12-5 ACC) just picked up their fifth consecutive win.
The Wahoos keep winning, and they’re making fans sweat during the process.
UVa beat Boston College by 13 points. Outside of that victory, the Cavaliers’ four other wins during their five-game winning streak came by a combined total of nine points.
“We’re giving a lot of people a heart attack,” Virginia senior Braxton Key said after the Virginia Tech win. “We’re learning. We’re a young team. We’re starting to grow up, though. We’re learning how to win. It’s important. Once you get to March Madness and the ACC Tournament, there’s really no blowout games, so we’re learning how to win in clutch situations.”
Since Casey Morsell’s shot at the buzzer missed and the Cavaliers lost 53-51 to N.C. State on Jan. 20, the Cavaliers are 5-0 in games decided by three points or fewer.
A few tight losses in January, including the N.C. State loss, gave a relatively inexperienced Virginia team a chance to grow. The Cavaliers took the losses in stride and applied lessons from those defeats to future contests. The result is a team that doesn’t blink down the stretch.
“Losing teaches you a lot of things, and they’re showing up now,” Virginia forward Mamadi Diakite said. “Losing is not necessarily bad. I think now it’s hitting us. We’re getting more experience from it. In late games, we can close it.”
With four one-possession wins in their past five games, the Cavaliers have shown that ability to close.
Against Notre Dame, a jumper in the late moments by Diakite sent the game into overtime. Against North Carolina, Tomas Woldetensae nailed the game-winning 3-point shot in the final second to give Virginia a two-point win. Three games later, Clark’s shot in the final seconds pushed UVa out in front of the Hokies for another narrow victory.
These close wins also bring plenty of miscues from the Cavaliers.
In the Notre Dame victory, Diakite’s made jumper to tie the game was Virginia’s only made field goal in the final 10 minutes of the game.
Before making the game-winner at North Carolina, Woldetensae fouled a 3-point shooter with Virginia up by two points in the waning seconds of the game. UNC made all three to take the lead. Moments later, Woldetensae atoned for the error with the made jumper.
A 59-56 win at Pittsburgh really shouldn’t have been close at all, but the Cavaliers nearly let a 54-41 lead in the final four minutes slip away.
Even Wednesday, the Cavaliers led by 15 at halftime and by nine points with 9:31 remaining. But hot shooting and an intense crowd led the Hokies back into the game. Even after the Virginia Tech rally, UVa led 53-51 in the final 30 seconds. The Cavaliers allowed a game-tying layup from Tyrece Radford before Clark’s clutch jumper.
UVa hasn’t been perfect, but it’s winning.
“Being in that situation is kind of normal,” Morsell said. “You just gotta play your game. Just be focused. It gets loud in there, so it forces us to have miscommunication issues toward the end, and that’s why teams get on those runs. That’s one thing I’ve learned as being a freshman, communication has to be a major priority in order to be successful.”
Room for improvement exists, especially late in games, but the Cavaliers have led in the final five minutes of all 17 of their ACC games this season. Nonconference foes Purdue and South Carolina are the only two teams to not trail the Cavaliers in the final five minutes of a game this season.
UVa is used to close games and leading in the final minutes. Despite making mistakes and mental errors and missing shots at times this season, the Cavaliers feel comfortable with the game on the line in the final minutes.
“We’ve been in the position of a one-point game, a tie game, down one situation a lot,” Clark said of the final few seconds against the Hokies. “I know my teammates have confidence in me and the coaching staff does, so I shot it with confidence.”
With the most pressure-packed month of the college basketball season just days away, the Cavaliers are radiating confidence in the final minutes of games.
Clark came up the floor with the clock counting down. He calmly jogged up the court crossing the half-court line with about seven seconds left.
With six seconds left, he burst left. At the five-second mark, he crossed over his defender and stepped back. He entered his shooting motion with 4.5 seconds on the clock. By the 2.1-second mark, Clark’s shot went through the net and the UVa bench screamed.
The Cavaliers feel comfortable in these moments, and it showed.
“The kid hit a dribble move step back, and he banged it,” Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young said of Clark’s game-winner. “That’s one of those you tip your cap and you move along.”
