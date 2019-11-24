Freshman guard Kylie Kornegay-Lucas scored a career-high points 31 points, and the Virginia women’s basketball rallied from a double-digit halftime deficit to defeat Old Dominion 56-53 in overtime on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena.
Kornegay-Lucas went 10-of-18 from the field and 10-of-11 from the free throw line while grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds for her first career double-double.
Old Dominion (3-1) led by 11 points in the third quarter and held a five-point lead heading into the final minute of the game, but the Cavaliers (3-3) rallied to force overtime after Jocelyn Willoughby hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 10.8 seconds remaining in regulation.
In overtime, Virginia held a 54-50 lead with 11 seconds remaining, but a 3-pointer from Old Dominion’s Victoria Morris (26 points) cut the lead to one. After a foul, Virginia made one of two free throws to go up 55-53 before Kornegay-Lucas stole the ensuing inbound pass with 3.0 seconds remaining to seal the victory.
“Thank goodness for Kylie,” Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. “We started that game horribly. My team wasn’t recognizable in that first half. We just did so many things that were not reminiscent or familiar of who we are. … Kylie did an awesome job of stepping up and doing what she does, especially for a first-year player. We expect so much from our first-year kids, but Kylie was above and beyond that today. Without the effort that she had today…I don’t think we get back in that game.”
Virginia hosts another in-state rival, James Madison, on Saturday at 2 p.m.
