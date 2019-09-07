BASEBALL
Hultzen called up by Chicago Cubs
Former Virginia baseball standout Danny Hultzen was called up by the Chicago Cubs on Saturday afternoon. Hultzen is the fifth Cavalier this season to be added to an MLB roster, tied with North Carolina for the most of any collegiate program in 2019.
Earlier this season Branden Kline (Orioles), Josh Sborz (Dodgers), Adam Haseley (Phillies) and Matt Thaiss (Angels) all made their Major League debuts. If he makes an appearance on the mound, Hultzen will become the 44th former Cavalier to play in a Major League game.
For Triple-A Iowa this season, Hultzen went 0-1 with three saves, a 0.91 WHIP and a 1.26 ERA (2 ER/14.1 IP) in 14 relief outings while striking out 23 batters in 14.1 innings. He limited foes to a .087 batting average against (4-for-46), including a .050 batting average by lefties (1-for-20). Hultzen missed the entire 2014 and 2017 seasons due to injury.
He was selected second overall in the 2011 MLB draft, the highest draft selection in Cavalier history. He helped the Cavaliers to their first two College World Series appearances in 2009 and 2011.
MEN’S SOCCER
Steedman scores lone goal in win over High PointAn unassisted goal by Daniel Steedman was enough for No. 7 Virginia in a 1-0 win over High Point on Saturday night at Klöckner Stadium. The Cavaliers (3-0) have now pitched three-straight shutouts to start the season for the first time since 2006.
“It’s the first eight days of the season and we’re 3-0,” Virginia coach George Gelnovatch said. “We’ve played three-straight NCAA Tournament teams from last year so given that, I told the team that this was another good win. I give High Point credit, they made it tough for us, they had a good defensive posture and tried to catch us on counters.”
In the 13th minute, Virginia was awarded a free kick after a High Point hand ball just outside the top of the box. The Cavaliers called upon the Steedman to take the restart. The sophomore curled a right-footed shot around the Panther wall into the top right corner of the net.
The Cavalier defense withstood 10 Panther shots for its third consecutive clean sheet. Virginia came into the weekend as one of 22 teams yet to concede a goal. Goalkeeper Colin Shutler made a pair of saves for his 11th career shutout.
“I’ll give us credit for a shutout, for a team (High Point) that was setup to counter us, we bent a little bit but ultimately didn’t break,” added Gelnovatch. “Three shutouts in a row are a good thing.”
MEN’S GOLF
Orischak leads UVa at Carpet Capital CollegiateVirginia senior Andrew Orischak shot 2-over 74 during the second round of the Carpet Capital Collegiate in Rocky Face, Georgia and enters Sunday’s final round tied for 13th place at 2-over 146. After two rounds, Virginia is in 13th place at 33-over 609. The Cavaliers shot 11-over 299 on Saturday. Host school Georgia Tech leads the field at 7-under 569.
VOLLEYBALL
Virginia falls to Rutgers in four sets
The Rutgers volleyball team racked up 13 aces to down Virginia in four sets, 24-26, 25-11, 25-16, 25-20, on Saturday. The Cavaliers (3-3) were held to .171 hitting. Jelena Novakovic led Virginia with 13 kills on the day. The Scarlet Knights were led by Anastasii Maksimova with 17 kills. Two other Scarlet Knights, Tali Marmen and Kamila Cieslik, added double-digit kills.
