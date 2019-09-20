One of the guiding principles the Virginia football team talks about every day is will before skill.
“You’re not, in my ideal program and time frame, allowed to play football until you demonstrate how hard you’ll try not only for yourself, but your teammates,” Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall said.
That concept was never more evident than on a simple swing pass to Joe Reed during last weekend’s win over Florida State. The play didn’t look like it was going to net many yards until, according to wide receiver Hasise Dubois, the “Milk Truck” arrived.
“We make it a point of pride in our wide receivers’ room to go out and block for our brothers,” Dubois said.
The “Milk Truck” is a personnel package which includes wide receivers and running backs who don’t mind getting down the field and blocking. It’s often highlighted by running back Wayne Taulapapa and Terrell Jana.
Against Florida State, Taulapapa and Jana opened a hole for Reed, who squirted through to move the chains on a drive that ended in a Taulapapa touchdown.
“While we aren’t perfect, we work hard to have the best players in to do a specific job for each play that will give that play its best chance,” Mendenhall said. “When you consider selfless and physical players and team-oriented players, when you put Wayne Taulapapa and Terrell Jana in the game at the same time, and especially if it’s in a blocking role, there is a great chance that play is going to be successful.”
The No. 21 Cavaliers (3-0, 2-0 ACC) will be in search of a few more of those selfless plays Saturday night when in-state program Old Dominion (1-1) comes to town for the first meeting between the commonwealth schools.
ODU is still relatively new to the ranks of the FBS, having just joined Conference USA in 2014, but it already has a signature win on its resume after last season’s 49-35 upset of Virginia Tech.
“I think [ODU head coach Bobby] Wilder does a really good job,” Mendenhall said. “The schematics offensively are very sound. Same on defense, same on special teams; and the personnel is strong.”
The Monarchs are led at quarterback Stone Smartt, who spent last season setting program records at Riverside Community College for completions in a season, passing yards in a game, season and career and most touchdown passes in a quarter.
Much like Mendenhall said earlier in the week, Wilder believes defending Smartt every day in practice has helped prepare his defense for Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins, who set UVa single-season records last fall with 3,603 yards of offense and 34 touchdowns.
“He’s an impressive athlete, and he’s hard to get on the ground,” Wilder said. “We’re going to have all 11 guys to the ball every time he goes to run.”
The Monarchs are led in the backfield by redshirt freshman Elijah “La La” Davis, who posted 6,690 career rushing yards at Heritage High School in Lynchburg. He’ll face a defense that hasn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher yet this season, and the 78.7 rushing yards it’s giving up a game rank No. 16 in the country.
“We’re focused on stopping the run,” inside linebacker Zane Zandier said. “That’s our mission, that’s our job and we’re going to get it done.”
