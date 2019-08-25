Diana Ordonez scored three goals, while Alexa Spaanstra tallied four assists to lead the No. 9 Virginia women’s soccer team to a 6-0 victory over Liberty on Sunday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium.
Ordonez’s hat trick was the first by a Virginia player since Veronica Latsko accomplished the feat against Pittsburgh during the 2017 season. The four assists from Spaanstra were the most in a match by a Cavalier since Morgan Brian’s five-assist performance against High Point in the 2014 NCAA Tournament.
Virginia (2-0) also got goals from sophomore Ashlynn Serepca, senior Meghan McCool and freshman Cam Lexow.
The Wahoos kicked off the scoring in the 11th minute, when Spaanstra connected with Ordonez. Spaanstra brought the ball down the left side of the field and cut in toward the box, sending a crisp pass ahead to Ordonez, who found the back of the net for her first goal of the game.
It would be the only goal of the first half for Virginia, which took a 1-0 lead into the halftime break. The Cavaliers came out firing in the second half, scoring five goals to pull away for the convincing victory.
“It was a much better second half for us, but credit Liberty —they defended very hard in the first half,” Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. “We weren’t using the space that was there for us in the first half. Our decision-making wasn’t as solid early today as it was on Friday night. It took a little longer for us to figure out where the spaces were, to link and get our timing down with our runs. Our second half was much better, which was good to see.”
The Cavaliers will continue their season-opening homestand on Friday with a 5:30 p.m. match against East Carolina, which will be part of a doubleheader with the Virginia men’s soccer team, which will take on Pacific at 8 p.m.