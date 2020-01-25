Katie and Rod Brunelle have been racking up the frequent flier miles over the past few months as they travel to see their daughter Samantha live out her dream of playing college basketball for Notre Dame.
From Cancun to the Carrier Dome, from Connecticut to South Bend, at least one of them has been in attendance to see their daughter play in 11 college games this winter.
This weekend’s commute will be a little easier for the Brunelles, who will make the quick 20-minute trip to Charlottesville to watch Samantha play her first college game at the University of Virginia.
“As a mom, you always want to see your kids’ dreams come true,” Katie Brunelle said. “Back in November when we saw her play in New York for the first time with the Irish, it was like the first time we saw her play in Richmond, at William Monroe and in a USA uniform. Emotional, nerves, happy, all wrapped up in one. They were all milestones and each was special.”
There should be plenty of familiar faces in the stands at John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday as they welcome home the former William Monroe High School star for her first collegiate game in Charlottesville.
William Monroe girls basketball coach Jess Stafford said that both the Greene Dragons’ varsity and junior varsity teams have arranged to have lunch with the school’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder prior to the game as part of a team-building opportunity.
Juniors Hailey Morris and Iyanna Carey played alongside Brunelle the past two seasons and are excited to see their friend and former teammate perform in person as a college athlete.
“I’m so excited to see Sam play this weekend,” Carey said. “It’s really cool to see someone you played with play at the next level. I love Sam so much and I’m so happy to see her do what she loves most. Virginia is my home, but I’m cheering for Notre Dame this weekend.”
Morris recalled playing with Brunelle as a freshman and how helpful she was to her and her teammates.
“We never thought of her as just the No. 1 recruit in the nation or the Notre Dame commit, she was just like one of us,” Morris said. “She was always down to earth, an amazing teammate and an even better person. I not only loved playing with her, but I loved being with her off the court as well. This is a really proud moment for us as her former teammates. I’m so excited to watch her live out her dream and accomplish all the things that we know she can.”
For Morris, it’s mind-boggling what Brunelle has accomplished in the past year.
“It’s honestly insane to go from playing high school with Samantha less than a year go to seeing her on television and in ESPN articles now,” she said. “It’s one of the greatest things ever and I think it’s really inspiring, not only to us as her teammates, but also to the young kids in the area who look up to her. It really shows that, with a lot of hard work and dedication, you can reach the dreams that you have and that’s very obvious with Samantha now at Notre Dame.”
The bond between Brunelle and the Greene County community has been strong throughout her basketball career.
“The community has been proud of her since the day she donned her first Dragons uniform,” Stafford said. “This time, the shade of green is complemented with blue. Several of our community members are die-hard UVa fans, but I would be willing to bet that anybody in that building from this area will be pulling for their No. 33.”
Despite the rigors of being a student-athlete in college, Brunelle has made a point to stay true to her community. She stopped by her high school during fall break to check on her basketball teammates prior to the start of their season and even popped in at the end of a practice during Christmas break.
“It’s been nice to catch up and give her a hug and just talk in person about how things are going,” Stafford said. “I’m sure we will find a minute to say hello before she heads back to South Bend, although I’m sure there will be quite a long line to wait in.”
St. Anne’s-Belfield boys basketball coach Damin Altizer, who also serves as Brunelle’s trainer, said her work ethic is unmatched.
“Great things come to those who work and with Sam, that’s no different,” he said. “She was in for roughly 72 hours for the Christmas break and during that time, still wanted to make sure to come and get in a workout. That’s just who she is. That relentlessness, industrious work ethic sets her apart, to the point that, for those closest to her it’s hard to ever be surprised knowing just how many unseen hours she puts in.”
Whether it’s a packed house full of screaming fans or an empty gym, Altizer said Brunelle brings the same fiery passion every day.
“Regardless of her stat line, as a fan, I just loved watching her energy and passion every time she steps on the court,” he said.
Altizer said Brunelle has inspired a new generation of girls basketball players in Central Virginia.
“It seems there are more young girls interested in basketball than ever before in the community and it’s no coincidence that’s happened right in line with Sam’s career,” he said. “She’s playing at a high level, has an entire community behind her, but maybe most importantly, is leaving her mark on and inspiring the next generation of young girls, both on and off the court.”
Katie Brunelle, who played college basketball at Bridgewater College, is amazed by the support Sam continues to receive. She hopes that Sunday’s game isn’t only about Sam, but helps showcase the talent of all the amazing athletes on the floor.
“I plan to attend Sunday’s game as Samantha’s mom and an Irish fan,” Katie Brunelle said. “Most importantly, taking Samantha out of the picture, is that hopefully there will be a big crowd for women’s basketball. Hopefully, Samantha, along with her teammates and her opponents have played the game in a positive, competitive manner that fans will continue to watch women’s basketball and enjoy the competition.”
Stafford agreed.
“I’m excited to watch Samantha step foot on that floor,” she said. “While she loves Notre Dame and is excited to be a part of the Irish, every little girl who grows up in this area dreams of stepping foot on the court at JPJ. When I was a kid, the dream was UHall. When she pictured this moment as a child, I doubt she could have predicted that one day she would step onto the court in an Irish uniform. It will be a surreal moment for her, I’m sure.”
The William Monroe coach said one of the most special moments for her will come after the game when her four-year old son, Bennett, who is named after UVa men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett, will get to reconnect with Samantha.
“I am most looking forward to getting Bennett to stand next to Samantha and see just how much he’s grown since the last time he saw her,” she said. “He is four and she has always loved him like a little brother. I also look forward to sharing the moment with our kids and watching her shine for her community.”
For most basketball fans around the country, Sunday’s game is a typical ACC regular season game.
But for basketball fans in Central Virginia, it’s a chance to see the return of one of its own.
“As a coach, I would tell her this is just another game, but we all know that it isn’t,” Stafford said. “This is a homecoming for her. A chance to shine in front of a community that loves her. She will likely be a little nervous and a lot excited, but once the ball goes up, it has to be just another game. the roof is going to come off when she scores her first points, I can guarantee that.”
Katie Brunelle agreed.
“Samantha has been blessed with opportunities and has worked hard to get to this point, but the work is not done yet and playing at Notre Dame and in the ACC is a huge challenge and one she continues to work at,” Katie Brunelle said. “When she was on the court at JPJ as a ball girl, dreaming of playing on that court seemed like a lofty goal.
“I guess this is a dream-come-true moment.”
