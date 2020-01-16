TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — For fans of mayhem, Wednesday night was the perfect time to be a college basketball fan.
No. 4 Auburn’s hopes of an undefeated season vanished in a 19-point loss at unranked Alabama. No. 5 Butler lost at home to No. 18 Seton Hall. Unranked South Carolina, which beat Virginia earlier this season, banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat No. 10 Kentucky, 81-78. No. 16 Wichita State fell to Temple, and unranked Georgetown knocked off No. 25 Creighton.
These results came one day after No. 3 Duke lost to unranked Clemson.
“The top team can lose against the worst team,” Virginia forward Mamadi Diakite said of the many upsets this season. “It’s one of those weird years.”
Upsets were abundant Wednesday.
Virginia nearly added to the party but came up just short in a 54-50 loss at No. 9 Florida State. Despite the loss, the wild results across the ACC and the entire country give Virginia confidence it can compete with anyone.
“Just now you can hear people saying that everybody can beat everybody,” Virginia guard Tomas Woldetensae said after the loss. “We’re more than capable of beating everybody.”
UVa showed its ability to compete with the best with a four-point loss to a top-10 team. Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, they still lost.
More often than they’d like, the Cavaliers have been on the wrong side of upsets this season. South Carolina, Boston College and Syracuse were all underdogs when they beat the Cavaliers, and UVa is 0-2 when entering a game as the betting underdog.
It’s been a wild college basketball season, but that hasn’t translated to positive upsets for the Wahoos. They’ll have chances as the season goes on, however, with games against Florida State, Louisville and Duke all left on the schedule. They’ll also have chances to be upset, with Georgia Tech, N.C. State and Wake Forest next on the schedule.
Regardless of which team enters each ACC game as the on-paper favorite, the players and coaches know that anything can happen. That was the case Wednesday across college basketball, and the Cavaliers were close to springing an upset on a very good Florida State team.
“Some people will say this was not a very pretty game but it was beautiful to me,” Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton said. “There are times when you can have your typical ACC blowout, that’s about four points — I keep reminding you guys that 70% of our ACC games are decided by four points or less — and this was a typical, knockdown, drag-out game.”
ACC play is a grind. This season, it’s a marathon.
With two additional conference games this year, Virginia sill has 14 ACC games left in addition to ACC Tournament games. There’s plenty of basketball remaining.
The Cavaliers are on a three-game losing streak, but there’s a fine line between winning and losing college basketball games this season. With better finishes, Virginia could be 14-2 and 6-0 in the ACC. Regardless, the Cavaliers aren’t. They’re 11-5 and 3-3 in the league after three narrow defeats.
They hope to right the ship as ACC play continues.
“I told the team that you have to be strong and tough mentally, and this is a new territory for a lot of these guys, that’s just the situation that it is, but we have to turn around, and play Georgia Tech this weekend, so you don’t have time to get discouraged,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “I don’t know how the mind of an 18-23 year-old works, but it is my job to try to get the team ready, to encourage them, challenge them, and push them and repeat, over and over.”
Georgia Tech, which seemed like it might be a pushover entering the season, is playing decent basketball and recently won at North Carolina. The Yellow Jackets played Duke tight before earning a 17-point win at Boston College. They lost to Notre Dame 78-74 on Wednesday, but they’re capable of beating quality ACC foes.
Virginia and Georgia Tech play Saturday, and, as Wednesday night showed, anybody can beat anybody.
