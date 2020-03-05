Chris Long won the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2018 for his charitable work. The former Virginia standout and 11-year NFL veteran hung up his cleats after the 2018 season, and his charitable giving has only grown since then.
Long created the Chris Long Foundation in 2015, and he’s poured resources into his Waterboys initiative ever since.
Long and the Waterboys team set a goal of funding 32 deep-bore water wells — one for every NFL team — in 2015 to help provide clean water to those who didn’t have it. That goal was completed in 2018, and the next goal became to provide access to clean drinking water for 1 million people worldwide.
Most of this work initially came in Africa, but recently, Long has brought that work closer to home.
In addition to the work done in Africa, Long launched Hometown H2o, a projected designed to provide clean water to people and communities in need in the United States. Long completed his first project on Feb. 5 in Suffolk.
Long partnered with Water Well Trust, a nonprofit, and Xylem, a water provider, to help provide a well for a family in Suffolk. The Crawford family applied for a well through Water Well Trust and was ultimately selected as the first family to participate in the Hometown H2o program.
On Feb. 5, Long and many others visited the Crawford’s home to build a well system for safe and sustainable water.
“Serving people in our own communities is the reason why we created Hometown H2o,” Long said in an email. “I'm hopeful this model of giving back in my home state will extend to our ability for our other athletes to be involved in projects in their home states and hometowns.”
This marks the first time Waterboys brings the work of creating wells to the U.S., but there’s been a strong U.S. and Virginia connection to the organization for years.
Long worked with Malcolm Brogdon — a former UVa basketball star and member of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers — to help launch the Hoops2o initiative in 2018. The initiative is part of Waterboys and spreads awareness and raises funds to help Waterboys achieve its goals.
In addition to Brogdon’s work with Long and Waterboys, Tony Bennett, Justin Anderson, Kyle Guy, De’Andre Hunter, Joe Harris and London Perrantes also help with Hoops2o.
“I think the first people that are always willing to jump in on a new program are those that are familiar with you and know what you stand for,” Long said. “UVa provided that connection to my peers who are professional athletes who have a shared experience in the UVa athletic system that encourages philanthropy and engagement in one's community.”
According to the Waterboys website, Brogdon has raised more than $200,000 for the Waterboys initiative. Harris has raised just more than $75,000, and NBA rookie Kyle Guy is just shy of the $15,000 mark.
“The coolest thing is that connection extends across sports, from football to basketball,” Long said. “Malcolm Brogdon now leads our Hoops2o initiative that has a roster full of UVa alumni and has the involvement of Coach Tony Bennett.”
With several former UVa athletes involved and Long spearheading the campaign, Waterboys has helped fund 83 wells in total and helped provide water to more than 360,000 people since 2015.
Hometown H2o is just the latest initiative aimed at helping those in need.
“Having our first project in the state of Virginia is special to me, but it is just the beginning of our work with Xylem, Water Well Trust and [Rural Community Assistance Partnership] in the U.S,” Long said.
Long retired from professional football in 2018. His UVa career ended in 2007. It’s been over a decade since he wore the orange and blue in a game, but the UVa community has backed Long on and off the field for the past decade.
They’re among those helping fuel his work in the community.
“I'm grateful not only to all the UVa athletes involved but how much the UVa fanbase has supported our efforts in spreading the word about Waterboys and giving generously,” Long said.
