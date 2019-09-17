Vin Lananna’s resume speaks for itself.
The legendary track and field and cross country coach led Stanford and Oregon to a remarkable 11 national championships during his tenure at the schools.
After spending the majority of the past 27 years on the West Coast, Lananna decided to head East by accepting a role as Virginia’s Director of Track and Field and Cross Country/Associate AD for Administration. To an outside observer, the decision might come as a shock, but to Lananna, the move fits his long-term plan.
“My wife and I, we’re both initially from New York,” Lananna said. “We had always expected that we would move back to the East Coast.”
While the move isn’t surprising when hearing Lananna’s reasoning, the timing didn’t quite go along with Lananna’s rough plan. He originally expected to stay in Oregon through the 2020 Olympic Trials and 2021 IAAF World Championships, both of which will be held in Eugene, Oregon.
It was Lananna’s conversation with Virginia Athletics Director Carla Williams that caused him to move to Charlottesville.
“Her vision was exciting, inspirational,” Lananna said. “She and I clicked from the very beginning. That encouraged me to think about moving my timeline up of moving to the East Coast.”
Williams had high praise for Lananna in a statement released when Virginia announced his hiring.
"Vin Lananna is legendary in track and field and cross country," Williams said. "He is a winner. He has won at every level throughout his career as a coach and as an administrator. He cares deeply about helping student-athletes reach their maximum potential in competition and in life.”
The two formed a fast bond that helped nudge Lananna into his current position with the university, but that wasn’t the only reason the coaching legend moved to Central Virginia.
Lananna said returning to a hands-on coaching role to develop student-athletes played a role in his decision to accept the job. That’s something he hadn’t done at the collegiate level since 2012. It takes more than just a hands-on coaching role to attract an 11-time national champion across the United States, though.
Virginia’s academic profile also proved instrumental in enticing Lananna to take the position. He led Dartmouth College’s track and field and cross country programs for more than a decade before going to Stanford, and both of his sons graduated from Dartmouth.
He’s long been a believer in the importance of academics. Lananna’s services are valuable, and he wouldn’t leave Oregon ahead of his previously expected schedule unless he felt compelled by a position that could provide quality academics and athletics.
“I really treasure the opportunity to work with the student-athletes, and I really believe in that,” Lananna said. “I believe in the athletic and academic mission, and I believe they go hand in hand. Everybody says that. Every place says that, but I truly believe in that.”
The Charlottesville community also stood out to Lananna because of its passion for both college athletics and running.
“This is a big running community,” Lananna said. “Just in the couple of days that I’ve been around here, there are people everywhere running at all hours of the day – 10 o’clock at night and 6 in the morning. I get motivated in that environment.”
Academics, community and athletics all helped push Lananna to accept the position at UVa. He believes in the athletic department’s plans and goals, and he’s quickly learning from the other Virginia athletic programs. He specifically mentioned the women’s soccer program and its success – the Cavaliers are 8-0 with a +32 goal differential to start the season.
It doesn’t hurt that Lananna is a die-hard basketball fan coming to a basketball-crazed town.
“If I knew anything about basketball, that’s what I’d be doing – I’d be a basketball coach,” Lananna said. “That’s what I really love. Unfortunately, I don’t have any skills to be a basketball coach.”
Luckily for Lananna, Tony Bennett can handle the men’s basketball duties, while Lananna works to build UVa’s track and field and cross country program into a consistent national contender.
