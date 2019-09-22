Virginia doesn’t have the most explosive offensive in college football.
Virginia doesn’t have the strongest defense in college football.
Virginia doesn’t have the most consistent special teams unit in college football.
Virginia just finds ways to win.
The Cavaliers (4-0, 2-0 ACC) looked lost in the early going of Saturday’s 28-17 win over Old Dominion, but they did enough to come away with a victory. The energy level wasn’t quite like it was against Florida State, and the offense never quite hit its stride, but a win is a win.
“It’s hard to be on edge every game for every opponent at the level that you need to … luckily, enough players and enough of the team responded in game to pull a win out,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said.
Complementary football helped power Virginia to its first 4-0 start since 2004.
While UVa is still trying to get all three phases of the game working perfectly in conjunction, the three units have shown an ability to pick up the slack when others make mistakes. The offense, defense and special teams units also feed off each other when things start going well.
Against Florida State, kicker Brian Delaney missed an extra point that would have tied the game at 24 in the fourth quarter. The team didn’t panic. The defense forced a stop and the offense marched down the field for a game-winning drive. The special teams unit failed, but the other areas of Virginia’s team found ways to give the Cavaliers a win.
UVa’s win over Old Dominion illustrated the importance of complementary football to the team’s success. After falling behind 17-0, Joe Reed reeled off a 53-yard kickoff return to spark momentum. Virginia capitalized on the special teams play and converted the subsequent drive into a touchdown on a magical run from Bryce Perkins to cut the deficit to 10.
When the offense continued sputtering, the defense stepped up. With UVa trailing 17-7 early in the third quarter, Zane Zandier jumped a risky pass from Old Dominion quarterback Stone Smartt and easily returned it 22 yards for a touchdown.
The Cavaliers had life.
“The critical play in the game, if I had to name one, was Zane Zandier’s interception for a touchdown,” Mendenhall said. “That sparked our team.”
Following the play, Scott Stadium felt energized. The defense started digging in and held Old Dominion to very few positive plays.
“We are such a strong team altogether — offense, defense and special teams, but you know we do take pride as a defense [in making] as many plays as we possibly can and [affecting] the game as much as we possibly can,” Zandier said. “Scoring shouldn’t be out of the ordinary for us.”
The defense, led by fourth-year defensive coordinator Nick Howell, believes it can go beyond limiting offenses to scoring points of its own. Through four games, that belief seems to hold true. Virginia has two defensive touchdowns and a kickoff return touchdown to open the season. The Cavaliers are one of only nine teams in the country with multiple defensive touchdowns.
“Coach Howell always likes to say there’s no rule that the defense can’t score,” Charles Snowden said. “There’s no rule the nose tackle can’t get an interception. I think it just speaks to the heart and resilience of this team that we knew we needed a spark and Zane went out and made a play.”
After taking a 17-0 lead, Old Dominion punted six times, turned it over on downs twice, threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown and had one drive end as the first half concluded. The Monarchs went scoreless over the final 40 minutes and 32 seconds. On a night when Virginia’s offense looked abysmal through three quarters, the defense played one of its most dominant halves of the season to pick up the slack.
A potential fake punt attempt to begin the fourth quarter caused Old Dominion to jump offside on fourth-and-inches, as the special teams unit made a big play. Virginia’s offense quickly orchestrated a drive to get into field goal range. Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, the special teams unit couldn’t hold up its end of the bargain, and Brian Delaney’s kick to tie the game was blocked.
But the defense stepped in.
ODU ran the ball twice for nine yards to start the next drive. The Monarchs’ effort on 3rd-and-1 was stuffed for no gain. They decided to roll the dice and try again. It didn’t work. Virginia’s defense stopped another run and immediately made up for the special teams error just a few plays prior. The fourth-down gamble proved costly for ODU.
UVa capitalized on the defensive stand, scoring the game-winning touchdown just two plays later on a seven-yard run from Wayne Taulapapa.
“It’s a good feeling, being able to break down a team slowly but surely,” Taulapapa said. “But then again, we want to get better and be dominant at every point of the game, especially at the beginning.”
Through the first 45 minutes, Virginia managed a meager 112 yards of offense and seven offensive points. The Cavaliers responded with 132 yards and 14 points in the final 15 minutes. They rank fourth nationally in fourth quarter points per game at 14 per contest.
The Cavaliers haven’t quite been able to piece all three phases together for a full 60 minutes against an FBS team, as they’ve trailed at halftime of all three games against FBS opponents. The road won’t get any easier, as Virginia heads to Notre Dame this week for a matchup with the highly ranked Fighting Irish.
If the Cavaliers want to shock the college football world, they’ll need all three phases to perform well for 60 minutes. Complementary football can lead Virginia to a win, but not if the Cavaliers find themselves in a massive hole to start the game.
“I’m certainly happy to win,” Mendenhall said. “I’ll never take that for granted, and I know how hard it is to win any game. To have started the season 4-0 is a blessing that our team has earned. It isn’t luck, but there’s certainly plenty to work on after what we saw in this one.”
