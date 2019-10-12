MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall went down with a gruesome left ankle injury during a punt return in the second quarter of the Cavaliers’ 17-9 loss to Miami on Friday night.
The projected first round NFL Draft pick’s left leg was quickly placed in an air cast, and he was carted off the field. Miami and Virginia players came over to show their support.
“That was heartbreaking for our defense,” Virginia linebacker Zane Zandier said. “Being one of the leaders, [he’s] just one of those guys you always turn to in any situation. He’s always a steady and sturdy guy. Yeah, it sucks to see him go down.”
Coming into the game, Hall led Virginia with four pass breakups on the season. He’s also had 19 tackles, including three tackles for loss.
“Our defense played really, really well once Bryce Hall went down,” said Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall, who did not have an update on Hall’s condition after the game.
The Cavaliers will continue to search for an altered defensive identity should Hall miss extended time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.