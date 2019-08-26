Virginia basketball fans will get their first look at the 2019-20 versions of the Cavaliers on Saturday, Oct. 12 in the Blue-White Scrimmages at John Paul Jones Arena, the school announced on Monday.
Both the UVa men’s and women’s basketball teams will hold scrimmages during the event, which will be followed by the Meet The Teams Day.
Admission and parking are free for both events.
The Virginia women’s basketball team will take the floor at 1 p.m. and hold skills competitions, followed by a scrimmage. The men’s scrimmage will start at approximately 2 p.m. Meet The Teams Day will begin after the men’s basketball scrimmage at approximately 3:30 p.m. The event will be held on the court and last 45 minutes.
Seating will be general admission for the scrimmages and free parking will be available in the JPJ garage and surrounding surface lots. Gates will open at noon.
Both teams will have plenty of new faces that will be playing in front of a John Paul Jones Arena crowd for the first time. For the UVa men, a talented freshman class and two transfers will make their Wahoo debuts.
First-years Casey Morsell, Kadin Shedrick and Justin McKoy will get their first taste of live college basketball in the scrimmage.
Morsell, a four-star recruit, averaged 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game for St. John’s High School in Washington, D.C. last season. Shedrick averaged 17 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks shots per game last season en route to earning South Wake Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors at Holly Springs High School in North Carolina. McKoy finished his prep career at Panther Creek High School in Cary, North Carolina as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,054 points.
Two transfers also will make their Cavalier debuts.
Tomas Woldetensae, a JUCO transfer, earned National Junior College Athletic Association first-team All-America honors last season after averaging 17.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for Indian Hills Community College. He is eligible to play this season.
Forward Sam Hauser started all 34 games for Marquette last season, averaging 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He will be able to play in the scrimmage, but will have to sit out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules.
Virginia women’s basketball fans will get their first glimpse at a six-player freshman class that includes several highly touted players. Among the class is Shemera Williams, a two-time USA Today Wisconsin Player of the Year who led the nation in scoring her junior season at Milwaukee Academy of Science, when she averaged 39.9 points per game.