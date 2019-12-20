The defending national champion Virginia men's lacrosse team will be spending a lot of time at Klöckner Stadium this spring.
The Cavaliers unveiled their 14-game regular-season schedule for the 2020 season on Friday, and it includes 10 home games.
UVa's first five games of the season with be played at Klöckner Stadium, starting with the season opener against Loyola (Maryland) on Feb. 8. The Wahoos' 2020 home schedule also includes matchups with Princeton (Feb. 22), High Point (Feb. 25), Air Force (March 1), Richmond (March 28), Duke (April 9), Utah (April 11), Syracuse (April 18) and VMI (April 28).
Virginia's four road games are at Brown (March 8), Maryland (March 14), Notre Dame (March 19) and North Carolina (April 2).
“Formidable obstacles abound in 2020,” said Virginia coach Lars Tiffany, who is entering his fourth season in charge of the program. “We are fortunate to have significant challenges on our schedule this spring, with many opponents coming to Charlottesville. Such a demanding slate serves as a fantastic motivator, prompting us to train in the offseason and preseason with greater focus and intensity.”
The Cavaliers will have the opportunity to earn even more home games in conference play. The ACC Tournament will move to a new format this season, with the No. 1 seed hosting the semifinals (April 24) and championship (April 26). UVa won the ACC Tournament last season.
There will be high expectations this season for Virginia, which went 17-3 last season and won its sixth NCAA championship and the eighth overall national championship in program history. Several of the top players from last season's national championship team are back, including All-Americans Dox Aitken, Michael Kraus and Matt Moore.
Aitken, a two-time first team All-American, has had a record-breaking career with the Cavaliers. Last season, he broke his own single-season scoring record by a Virginia midfielder with 52 points. Aitken also broke the single-season UVa record for goals by a midfielder (44) as well as setting new records for career goals (112) and points (143) by a Cavalier midfielder. Kraus needs three assists to become the fourth Cavalier to reach 100 career goals and 100 career assists, while Moore led the ACC with 43 assists and 89 points while becoming Virginia’s first 40-goal, 40-assist player in 2019, finishing with 46 goals and 43 assists.
