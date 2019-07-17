Fans of the Virginia men’s basketball team now have a new way to commemorate the Cavaliers’ national championship season.
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced on Wednesday that it is offering a limited edition license plate featuring the 2019 national champions logo.
The plate is available now and can be purchased at any DMV customer service center, mobile office or online at the DMV’s web site (dmvNOW.com).
The plate costs $25 annually plus the cost of the registration and can be personalized for an additional $10. UVa-themed license plates are part of DMV’s revenue-sharing program and $15 of the $25 fee is returned to the university to support student scholarships.
“License plates are traveling billboards so this is a great way for fans to show their school spirit while supporting student scholarships,” DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb said in a release. “The limited edition plates won’t be available forever, so fans are encouraged to get theirs soon.”
UVa has received more than $1.9 million from the revenue-sharing program since it was established in 1992, according to the school. In addition to the new national championship plate, the DMV offers two other University of Virginia designs featuring the Rotunda and the Block V mark. More than 7,300 Virginians currently have UVa-themed plates on their vehicles.
The DMV also offers license plates as ornamental souvenirs, which are for display only and cannot to be used on vehicles. Each souvenir plate costs $10 and can be personalized for an additional $10.