Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STERLING VIRGINIA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHWESTERN MADISON COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... SOUTHWESTERN ORANGE COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... NORTHERN ALBEMARLE COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHEASTERN GREENE COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 400 PM EDT. * AT 318 PM EDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR FREE UNION, OR 8 MILES NORTHWEST OF CHARLOTTESVILLE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...DAMAGING WINDS WILL CAUSE SOME TREES AND LARGE BRANCHES TO FALL. THIS COULD INJURE THOSE OUTDOORS, AS WELL AS DAMAGE HOMES AND VEHICLES. ROADWAYS MAY BECOME BLOCKED BY DOWNED TREES. LOCALIZED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. UNSECURED LIGHT OBJECTS MAY BECOME PROJECTILES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MADISON, CROZET, FREE UNION, HOLLYMEAD, RUCKERSVILLE, IVY, QUINQUE, EHEART, BARBOURSVILLE, MONTPELIER STATION, NEWTOWN, MONTFORD, OLD SOMERSET, AMICUS, SOMERSET, MADISON RUN, PRATTS, EARLYSVILLE, ROCHELLE AND ARODA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH