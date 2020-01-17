Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW, SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS OF LESS THAN ONE INCH WITH ICE ACCUMULATIONS UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTHERN AND WESTERN VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY. PRECIPITATION MAY BRIEFLY START AS SNOW BEFORE QUICKLY CHANGING TO SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN. PRECIPITATION WILL CHANGE TO RAIN LATE IN THE DAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. WHEN VENTURING OUTSIDE, WATCH YOUR FIRST FEW STEPS TAKEN ON STEPS, SIDEWALKS, AND DRIVEWAYS, WHICH COULD BE ICY AND SLIPPERY, INCREASING YOUR RISK OF A FALL AND INJURY. &&