This past fall, the ACC Network chronicled the Virginia men's basketball team's run to the 2019 national championship in a one-hour documentary.
On Friday, the network announced that it will be doing a documentary on the UVa baseball program's 2015 national championship season.
"1186 To Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball" will be coming to the ACC Network next month. The one-hour documentary will debut on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 9 p.m.
ESPN baseball commentator Karl Ravech narrates the documentary, which was produced by Bill Reifenberger and Silverthorn Films. The name of the documentary comes from the 1,186 miles between Charlottesville and Omaha, home of the College World Series.
The documentary will look back on a 2015 Virginia season that had its share of ups and downs before the Cavaliers reached the pinnacle of college baseball.
After a loss to Vanderbilt in Game 3 of the 2014 College World Series Finals, Virginia entered the 2015 season with its sights set on returning to Omaha. But injuries, weather issues and tough losses had the Cavaliers on the verge of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time under Brian O'Connor.
But a late-season run helped Virginia get into the NCAA Tournament and make a memorable run to the ACC's first national championship since 1955.
The documentary will include:
» Reflections from O’Connor following the CWS Finals loss to Vanderbilt in 2014 and playing the underdog in 2015 NCAA Tournament.
» The Cavaliers' regional and super regional series wins.
» The moment when Virginia pitcher Nathan Kirby threw the final out to clinch Virginia’s 4-2 win over Vanderbilt in the CWS Finals.
» Reactions following the final out from the national championship game.
» Accounts from former Virginia stars and World Series champions Ryan Zimmerman and Sean Doolittle on the culture O’Connor has built at UVa.
