When the NFL Draft begins on April 23, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. will be front and center during the event. The analyst started sharing his knowledge of NFL Draft prospects on ESPN’s first annual draft show in 1984, and he’s continued ever since.
Kiper Jr. spends much of the year scouting collegiate prospects and gaining valuable insight from NFL personnel about what players teams are targeting. While no analyst correctly assesses every player or accurately projects where they’ll be drafted, Kiper Jr. is among the best in the business.
He spoke on a conference call Wednesday and shared thoughts on a few of Virginia’s top draft prospects.
Bryce Hall, CB
The star cornerback received first- and second-round grades from many scouts prior to suffering a season-ending leg injury against Miami. Hall is attending the NFL Scouting Combine, which begins on Feb. 23, but he’s not expected to participate in drills. He will likely have his injuries evaluated by NFL teams trying to determine whether or not he’s worth a pick in the draft.
“The injury is unfortunate,” Kiper Jr. said. “He could have maybe been in that second-round mix. I think now you’re looking at probably Day 3. I’d say that fourth-, fifth-round area.”
Despite the injury, Hall possesses a unique blend of size and speed at the cornerback position that will entice NFL teams. His health will ultimately be the determining factor in which round he falls.
Hall finished his Virginia career with 154 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions and four sacks. He also defended 44 passes. He’s the top Virginia prospect heading into the NFL Draft.
“I would say Hall, still, despite the injury, is their first player drafted,” Kiper Jr. said.
Joe Reed, WR
Reed excelled in 2019, hauling in 77 passes for 679 yards and seven touchdowns. In his Virginia career, he also added 34 carries for 172 yards and a touchdown. On special teams, Hall racked up 3,042 career kickoff return yards and five touchdowns with an average return of 28.7 yards.
After posting a career year as a wide receiver, Reed finds himself in the NFL Draft conversation. His versatility on special teams stands out, but with only 36% of NFL kickoffs actually being returned last season, teams want more than just kickoff returners.
Virginia’s do-it-all offensive weapon showed the ability to do much more than just return kicks. His speed and versatility make him a solid prospect.
“I think Reed’s got a chance to be one of those late-round guys,” Kiper Jr. said. “I would say maybe undrafted, but depending on how he works out, maybe one of those sixth-, seventh-round guys.”
Reed will have a chance to boost his stock at the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine.
Bryce Perkins, QB
Virginia fans love Bryce Perkins. NFL scouts don’t share the same level of love. Most projections put Perkins in the undrafted category, despite his athleticism and dual-threat attributes.
Perkins ended his two-year Virginia career with a school-record 7,910 total yards. He tallied 47 passing touchdowns and an additional 20 rushing touchdowns. He rushed for 1,692 yards across his two seasons and showed tremendous speed and agility in the open field.
With the movement toward mobile quarterbacks in today’s NFL, Perkins’ game is suited well for the next level. Questions still remain, however, with Perkins’ accuracy as a passer. That puts him behind similar players such as Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts.
“Perkins, another guy, could come in late,” Kiper Jr. said. “We’ve seen what Taysom Hill has done in New Orleans. I project Jalen Hurts as a fourth-round pick, as that type of quarterback that can fill a role and give defenses something else to look at. Perkins could maybe be that type of player as well, so possibility there for late rounds for him.”
The talented quarterback wasn’t invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, so he’ll have to wait for Virginia’s Pro Day to showcase his abilities.
Jordan Mack, LB
Kiper Jr. didn’t address Mack, but the linebacker figures to be in the mix for a late-round selection. He finished his Virginia career with 289 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks. He added 7.5 of those sacks in his senior season as he blossomed into one of the best pass-rushing linebackers in the ACC.
Unfortunately for Mack, an ankle injury ended his season and will keep him out of the NFL Scouting Combine. Like Reed, he’ll have a chance to meet with teams and go through physical evaluations of his injury. Given his inability to perform in front of scouts after the injury, there’s a distinct possibility Mack falls out of the draft and becomes an undrafted free agent.
Mack also announced on Twitter that he’ll do the bench press at UVa’s Pro Day. He’s using the platform to raise money for Kindness Café + Play, a nonprofit coffee shop in Charlottesville that provides employment for adults with cognitive disabilities and creates a fun community gathering spot. People can pledge a dollar amount for each bench press rep Mack completes, and the proceeds will go to the organization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.