Fetzer resigns as UVa track coach

Bryan Fetzer, Virginia’s director of track and field and cross country, is resigning his position and retiring from coaching, the school announced on Wednesday.
Fetzer, who has led the Virginia program since December 2011, just completed his 25th year as a coach.
“After 25 years of coaching [23 in college, two in high school], I am retiring from the profession,” Fetzer said in a release announcing his resignations. “I have been so blessed over the years in numerous ways. You never accomplish everything you want but my parents have always instilled in me to leave a place better than when I arrived. I truly believe that has been the case at all seven stops along the way.”
Jason Dunn, Virginia’s head men's cross country coach and assistant track and field coach will be the program’s interim director. Dunn finished his ninth year of coaching at UVa in 2019 after previously serving as the Virginia head cross country coach from 2004-08 and an assistant from 2000-04. After leaving to coach at Stanford, Kentucky and Oklahoma, he returned to Virginia in 2016 as director of operations for the track and field. Dunn was named the Virginia head men’s cross country and assistant track and field coach in 2018.
Under Fetzer, the Cavaliers amassed 101 All-America honors, won six individual NCAA championships and 54 individual ACC titles.
The Virginia men’s program placed in the top five of the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s Program of the Year standings, awarded to programs that qualified for all three NCAA Championships (cross country, indoor and outdoor) in three consecutive seasons (2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17).
UVa had 17 top-25 NCAA finishes under Fetzer, six in men’s cross country, three in women’s cross country, four in men’s indoor track and field, and four in men’s outdoor track and field.
“I am very appreciative of Coach Fetzer and the tremendous success our program experienced under his leadership,” Virginia athletics director Carla Williams said ina release. “He led our program with great enthusiasm while helping our student-athletes achieve their goals, collectively and individually. The program has produced ACC and NCAA champions and is poised to continue its upward trajectory. I am excited for Bryan and we wish him the very best.”
Fetzer earned the 2019 Men’s ACC Outdoor Coach of the Year award after leading UVA to an 18th-place finish at the NCAA Outdoor Championships and a second-place showing at the ACC Championships. The men’s team had six individuals earn All-America honors and five individuals capture ACC titles, including two conference wins from Jordan Scott in the long jump and triple jump.
The women’s team concluded the year with Bridget Guy becoming UVa’s first indoor female All-American pole vaulter. Three Cavaliers won titles at the ACC Outdoor Championships, helping the program to a third-place finish. The team also had three athletes earn All-America honors at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.
Virginia has begun a national search for Fetzer’s replacement.