Once the buzzer sounded and Virginia took down No. 5 Florida State on Tuesday, the Cavaliers recorded their 20th result of the 2019-20 season. On 14 occasions, Virginia fans have celebrated a win, and six times, the UVa faithful have shaken their heads after a loss.
The Cavaliers, who are 14-6 overall and 6-4 in ACC play, bring a different style of play to the court than most college basketball teams. They even bring a different style than last year’s Virginia team. The Cavaliers rely heavily on their defensive prowess while using timely buckets to win close games.
Gone are the blowout victories that were so common with De’Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome in town. Instead, this UVa team wins with grit. It also finds itself dropping more games than the previous two UVa squads.
Through 20 games, here are five major takeaways on the performance of the 2019-20 Virginia Cavaliers.
Winning with defense
Virginia’s 2019-20 squad wins with defense. Groundbreaking, I know.
The Cavaliers rank 256th nationally in offensive efficiency, which puts the Cavaliers one spot behind Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles, who are 6-15, rank 253rd in defensive efficiency. Virginia ranks first.
Despite poor shooting, sloppy turnovers and stagnant offensive possessions, Virginia’s defense remains one of the most fearsome units in the country. Francisco Caffaro, Mamadi Diakite and Jay Huff serve as rim protectors, while Braxton Key locks down the wings. Kihei Clark is joined by a host of other guards, including freshman Casey Morsell, to keep perimeter players from scoring.
UVa’s defense excels at every level, which makes it difficult for teams to score inside or outside. The elite defense allows Virginia to win games. Without one of the best defenses in the country, the Cavaliers might not even be in the NCAA Tournament conversation.
“That is who we are right now,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said after beating North Carolina in December. “We have to fight and scrap and play with guts.”
Poor shooting continues
Hey, these are five major takeaways, not five hot takes. It doesn’t take a basketball genius to understand that Virginia doesn’t shoot the ball well.
The Cavaliers rank 325th nationally in effective field goal percentage, and they’re one of the 15 worst 3-point shooting teams in all of college basketball. Even with the defense shutting teams down, it becomes challenging for Virginia to pull away from opponents because the Cavaliers struggle to score.
Take the Wake Forest game as an example. UVa held the Demon Deacons without a made shot for over 10 minutes in the first half. The Cavaliers also entered the halftime break down 35-28. An inability to shoot the ball effectively makes it tough for the Cavaliers to open up games they could win by double digits.
Woldetensae provides boost
Given the poor shooting, Virginia needs a shooter to step up. Tomas Woldetensae seems like the player ready to accept the role as UVa’s best 3-point shooting threat.
In his last five games, the Italian is 15-of-31 from beyond the arc, including a 7-of-14 performance at Wake Forest.
“We labeled him as a shooter and he shot well,” Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning said. “We didn’t do a good enough job of ID’ing him throughout the course of the ball game.”
Manning said Virginia used a few different wrinkles to play designs to find Woldetensae open looks throughout the course of UVa’s overtime win. Woldetensae appears more confident in his shot than at the beginning of the season, and his shooting makes Virginia’s offense significantly better.
In games earlier in the season, defenses didn’t need to stay home on perimeter shooters when Clark drove into the paint. With Woldetensae proving to be an elite shooter, it helps open up the paint a bit more for Clark. If they leave Woldetensae open, he’s capable of knocking down open jumpers with regularity.
A second consistent shooting guard could help the team, but Morsell and Kody Stattmann add value defensively. Stattmann possesses good length, and Morsell’s quickness rivals that of Clark. With Woldetensae adding a scoring element, the shooting guard position appears stronger.
Starting lineup fluctuates
While Clark, Diakite and Key don’t budge from the starting lineup, the other two spots aren’t as clear-cut. Woldetensae seems like he’s earning the starting shooting guard spot, but Morsell and Stattmann both find themselves starting at times.
At center, the Cavaliers sometimes throw Caffaro into the lineup. Other times Huff earns the nod. Sometimes, Diakite plays the center position, and the Cavaliers go to a small lineup with an additional guard.
Without much separation between some of Virginia’s bench players, Bennett plays the matchups and playing time can fluctuate dramatically for players like Caffaro, Huff and Morsell.
Minimal ACC separation
Through 10 ACC games, Virginia sits at 6-4 in the league. That’s a decent mark, and the last three wins haven’t come easy. UVa’s last seven ACC games were all single-digit games, and all seven games were within three points in the final five minutes.
There’s not much separation between ACC teams this season. Virginia showed that by beating No. 5 Florida State 61-56 one game after needing overtime to beat Wake Forest, which sits in last place in the ACC, by five points.
“To come away with one was important because in this league, as you’re seeing, whoever is ready and whoever is playing the best has a chance,” Bennett said after beating Wake Forest. “There are some excellent teams, but everybody is in play.”
Expect close games the rest of the way, regardless of which ACC team pops up on Virginia’s schedule.
